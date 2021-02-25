Xfinity Stream App, to Add Live TV, is Now Available on Flex Devices

Xfinity Flex customers are getting another option when it comes to streaming Live TV on their 4K streaming device. Today, Comcast announced it was bringing their very own Xfinity Stream app to Flex.

The move gives Flex customers the ability to try out Xfinity TV while keeping them within the Flex experience they’re used to. Should they want to sign up for Xfinity service, there’s a simple path available to do so. Currently, Internet-only Xfinity customers receive a Flex — those with bundled deals would still use an X1 set-top box or Fire TV or Roku with Xfinity Stream.

Flex customers add “Choice TV” from Xfinity, giving them immediate access to local broadcast networks, associated on-demand programming, and a 20-hour cloud DVR. At $37.50 in most markets, it isn’t cheap. But it is inclusive of all fees, except taxes.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to deliver the best experiences to our Xfinity customers by evolving our X1 and Flex entertainment platforms to suit the unique needs of the customers they serve,” Comcast said in a statement. “Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to streaming-first customers, simplifying content discovery of and within their favorite entertainment apps through an integrated, voice-controlled guide.”

Streamers can also add other cable channels through a variety of genre-themed channel packs, including Sports & News, Entertainment, and Kids & Family; all of which can be added or removed at any time with no term contracts or additional fees.

Over the past few years, Comcast has increased their streaming push to appeal to the changing cable landscape. Last year, Flex added Sling TV to its platform as a way to stream live television without a cable deal. At $35 a month with 30-45 cable channels (but limited locals) and a 50 Hour DVR – it may be a more cost-effective option for Flex users.

Comcast also brought its Xfinity Stream app to Amazon Fire TV devices, giving users access to their Xfinity content without having to install another set-top box.