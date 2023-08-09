Hulu Live TV Prices Going Up $7/Month in October

Disney’s financial pressures mean your live TV streaming bill is going up. Starting October 12, Hulu Live TV will be $76.99 (up from $69.99). You can get the ad-free Hulu Live TV experience for $89.99 (up from $75.99). The ad-free feature only applies to Hulu’s on-demand library. This comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a larger wave of streaming price hikes.

The price increase makes Hulu Live TV the second most-expensive live TV streamer, behind only Fubo. Fubo’s advertised price appears to start at $74.99, but nearly everyone must pay a regional sports fee that drives the cost up to nearly $86/month.

Live TV fans looking to save money should consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a better channel package than Hulu Live TV including many more regional sports networks. If you’re especially price sensitive, consider the budget Sling TV, with its flexible channel packages starting at $40 with 50% off your first month.

Hulu Live TV has been a popular option, with 4.3 million users as of Q3 2023. It includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels. All users get access to free Disney+ and ESPN+. Here’s the updated list of prices for Disney’s services.

Subscription Tier Monthly Annual Disney+ With Ads (No Change) $7.99 N/A No Ads* $13.99 $139.99 Hulu With Ads (No Change) $7.99 $79.99 No Ads* $17.99 N/A Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change) $2.00 N/A ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On* $10.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads* $10.99 $109.99 UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change) $79.99 (per event) UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $134.98 Bundle Offerings Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – NEW $19.99 N/A Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change) $9.99 N/A Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $24.99 N/A Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)* $14.99 N/A Hulu + Live TV With Ads* $76.99 N/A No Ads* $89.99 N/A