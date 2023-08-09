Hulu Live TV Prices Going Up $7/Month in October
Disney’s financial pressures mean your live TV streaming bill is going up. Starting October 12, Hulu Live TV will be $76.99 (up from $69.99). You can get the ad-free Hulu Live TV experience for $89.99 (up from $75.99). The ad-free feature only applies to Hulu’s on-demand library. This comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a larger wave of streaming price hikes.
The price increase makes Hulu Live TV the second most-expensive live TV streamer, behind only Fubo. Fubo’s advertised price appears to start at $74.99, but nearly everyone must pay a regional sports fee that drives the cost up to nearly $86/month.
Live TV fans looking to save money should consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a better channel package than Hulu Live TV including many more regional sports networks. If you’re especially price sensitive, consider the budget Sling TV, with its flexible channel packages starting at $40 with 50% off your first month.
Hulu Live TV has been a popular option, with 4.3 million users as of Q3 2023. It includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels. All users get access to free Disney+ and ESPN+. Here’s the updated list of prices for Disney’s services.
|Subscription
|Tier
|Monthly
|Annual
|Disney+
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|N/A
|No Ads*
|$13.99
|$139.99
|Hulu
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|$79.99
|No Ads*
|$17.99
|N/A
|Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change)
|$2.00
|N/A
|ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On*
|$10.99
|N/A
|ESPN+
|With Ads*
|$10.99
|$109.99
|UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change)
|$79.99 (per event)
|UFC PPV + Annual*
|N/A
|$134.98
|Bundle Offerings
|Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – NEW
|$19.99
|N/A
|Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change)
|$9.99
|N/A
|Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$24.99
|N/A
|Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)*
|$14.99
|N/A
|Hulu + Live TV
|With Ads*
|$76.99
|N/A
|No Ads*
|$89.99
|N/A
- Effective as of October 12, 2023
^Available beginning September 6, 2023
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|A&E
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|AMC
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bravo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|-
|•
|E!
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|FX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Hallmark Channel
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|MSNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|WE tv
|•
|-
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•