Hulu Live TV Prices Going Up $7/Month in October

Ben Bowman

Disney’s financial pressures mean your live TV streaming bill is going up. Starting October 12, Hulu Live TV will be $76.99 (up from $69.99). You can get the ad-free Hulu Live TV experience for $89.99 (up from $75.99). The ad-free feature only applies to Hulu’s on-demand library. This comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a larger wave of streaming price hikes.

The price increase makes Hulu Live TV the second most-expensive live TV streamer, behind only Fubo. Fubo’s advertised price appears to start at $74.99, but nearly everyone must pay a regional sports fee that drives the cost up to nearly $86/month.

Live TV fans looking to save money should consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a better channel package than Hulu Live TV including many more regional sports networks. If you’re especially price sensitive, consider the budget Sling TV, with its flexible channel packages starting at $40 with 50% off your first month.

Hulu Live TV has been a popular option, with 4.3 million users as of Q3 2023. It includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels. All users get access to free Disney+ and ESPN+. Here’s the updated list of prices for Disney’s services.

Subscription Tier Monthly Annual
Disney+ With Ads (No Change) $7.99 N/A
No Ads* $13.99 $139.99
Hulu With Ads (No Change) $7.99 $79.99
No Ads* $17.99 N/A
Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change) $2.00 N/A
ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On* $10.99 N/A
ESPN+ With Ads* $10.99 $109.99
UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change) $79.99 (per event)
UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $134.98
Bundle Offerings Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – NEW $19.99 N/A
Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change) $9.99 N/A
Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $24.99 N/A
Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)* $14.99 N/A
Hulu + Live TV With Ads* $76.99 N/A
No Ads* $89.99 N/A
  • Effective as of October 12, 2023
    ^Available beginning September 6, 2023
DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
A&E - -
AMC - -
BET
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - - ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel ≥ $99.99
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - - ^ $6 ^ $6
