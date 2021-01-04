Hulu + Live TV Reaches Deal with ViacomCBS to Add MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nick, VH1 & More to Streaming Service

In a new expanded multi-year agreement between Hulu and ViacomCBS, Hulu Live TV will be adding 14 new channels to the service. Hulu subscribers will now be able to live stream BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1.

The exact timing of when the channels will be live will come at a later date. It is expected that the smaller channels like BET Her, NickToons, and MTV Classic will be in the “Entertainment Add-On” ($7.99).

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

The deal also extends their current agreement to continue to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW and premium network SHOWTIME.

With the new agreement, ViacomCBS networks are now carried on YouTube TV, fuboTV, Philo, AT&T TV NOW, Sling TV — in addition to Hulu Live TV. This means that Viacom’s channels are now carried on all major Live TV Streaming Services.

This is welcome news for Hulu Live TV subscribers, who saw a $10 price hike in December, bringing the price of the service to $64.99 a month. Hulu Live TV is the largest of the Live TV Streaming Services with 4.1 million subscribers as of last quarter.

With the additions, Hulu Live TV now has 32 of the Top 35 cable channels (missing AMC, WE tv, and Hallmark), more than any other streaming service. In comparison, YouTube TV has 31 (missing A&E, Hallmark, History, and Lifetime), fuboTV has 30 (missing TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, and truTV), and AT&T TV NOW has 24 (missing A+E, Discovery, Hallmark, and AMC).

Comparison of ViacomCBS Channels Across Services