Hulu Live TV vs. FuboTV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is fuboTV or Hulu Live TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

Winner on Price: Draw

Hulu clocks in at $64.99 / month and fuboTV is $64.99 / month, so there’s no benefit to one over the other. We’ll have to look elsewhere to make the choice.

Winner on Overall Channels: fuboTV

When it comes to the base tiers, both services are quite comparable. Hulu includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, which tops fuboTV’s 30.

FuboTV offers these channels that Hulu doesn’t: AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv.

But Hulu will be your choice if you like to watch Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Overall, fuboTV has 112 channels while Hulu offers 96.

Channel Upgrades

Both services allow you to get add a package of additional channels for $8/month.

Both upgrade packages give you American Heroes, BET Her, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nicktoons, Science, and TeenNick.

But the fubo Extra package is a far better value, since you’d also get Baby TV, BBC World News, BET Jams, BET Soul, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, Law&Crime, LOGO, MTV Live, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Newsy, Nick Music, PeopleTV, Revolt, Sony Movie Channel, XITE, and Zona Futbol.

You won’t get those channels with Hulu Live TV’s Entertainment Add-on, but it does give you the edge if you prefer CNBC World.

Winner on Local Channels: Draw

Both services offer ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW

Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV

Pro Sports Networks

NBA fans should take note that TNT is available on Hulu Live TV, but not fuboTV.

For $11/month, you can add Sports Plus to fuboTV for Fox College Sports, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, and TVG2. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

This fall, Hulu Live TV will offer the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, but its price has not been set.

Regional Sports Networks

Both services offer NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY.

But only fuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, and NESN

College Sports Networks

Both provide ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

But only Hulu offers ACC Network Extra and ESPNU in its base package.

Winner on Included Features: Draw

On Demand Library

Hulu Live users get access to Hulu’s vast library of on demand content, although you will see ads unless you’re willing to upgrade for another $6/month. That’s honestly a great deal for the number of movies and shows you’ll get. Normally, ad-free access to Hulu’s library would cost $11.99 / month. You’ll be able to see “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Palm Springs,” “PEN15,” “Shrill,” and a great rotating library of blockbuster movies.

FuboTV offers no similar feature.

DVR

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer fuboTV and its 250-hour cloud DVR. For another $5/month, you can upgrade to a 1000-hour DVR.

Hulu includes a cloud DVR with 50 hours of capacity, though you can’t fast-forward through commercials. (Brutal, if you ask us.) You can upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR for $9.99/month. That provides 200 hours of storage space and you can fast forward through ads.

Lookback

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.

Verdict

If you’re a sports fan, the optionality of fuboTV is hard to beat. Your ability to load up on sports packages and cut them loose month-to-month is a tempting offer. With almost any upgrade package available, fuboTV’s packages give you more bang for your buck.

If you’re more inclined toward general entertainment and movies, Hulu makes more sense because you’ll get access to that great library, and the cost for the ad-free version of that service is very reasonable.