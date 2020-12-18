Hulu Reaches Deal with Nexstar to Bring Back Local ABC Affiliates, Adds WGN America

In October, Hulu + Live TV lost Nexstar ABC affiliates on the service. The two sides have now reached a deal to bring back the 20+ Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates, as well as launch WGN America on the service on January 19th, 2021.

This comes on the same day that Hulu + Live TV is set to raise the price of their service from $54.99 to $64.99 a month.

The two month long dispute affected 20+ Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates across the country including in Nashville (WKRN), Hartford (WTNH), Grand Rapids (WOTV), Harrisburg (WHTM), New Orleans (WGNO), and Richmond (WRIC) - a full list is below.

This is Nexstar’s second deal with a with a Live TV Streaming Service in the last few days. Nexstar-owned CBS affiliates were dropped from fuboTV at the beginning of September and returned earlier this week.

At the center of many of the disputes has been Nexstar requiring carriage of WGN America, which they are trying to launch as a national news network. They have now reached deals with YouTube TV, fuboTV, and now Hulu Live TV to carry the channel.

At the beginning of December, Nexstar was unable to reach a deal with Dish Network, which saw all 164 Nexstar-owned local affiliates dropped from their service.

Last year, Nexstar had a 2 month feud with AT&T which saw all affiliates disappear from AT&T TV NOW and DirecTV.

Impacted Nexstar ABC Affiliates