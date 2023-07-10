 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Hulu Rolling Out New Hub Dedicated to Anime, Adult Animation Featuring ‘Futurama,’ ‘King of the Hill’

David Satin

Are you ready for more “Animayhem?” Hulu subscribers who answered no better get ready, as according to an exclusive Variety report, the service is launching a new content hub for animated shows geared toward adults, such as “Archer,” “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons” and other titles.

Thus far in 2023, animated shows not aimed at kids have been streamed for over one billion hours on Hulu, according to the service. In all, Hulu has 46 adult animated series, totaling 2,600 episodes. There are new additions to this list all the time; Hulu is getting set to debut another season of “Futurama” on July 24. The service is also home to 288 million hours of anime content, and the Animayhem hub will also house Hulu’s anime titles.

Watch a Promo for Hulu’s new ‘Animayhem’ Content Hub:

“When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious,” said Barrie Gruner, Hulu EVP of marketing in an interview with Variety. “We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here.”

Hulu offers a good mix of new and classic adult animated shows. Its library houses all seasons of “King of the Hill,” and a revival of that series is reportedly in the works as well. On the newer end of the spectrum, the Hulu original “Solar Opposites” will return with new episodes, as soon as the series figures out how to move on without creator Justin Roiland, whose incredibly problematic behavior off-screen has prompted his removal from projects he was working on.

Creating a new hub for animated content will be a big help to Hulu users who are struggling with content discovery. The company updated its user interface in March to aid customers who were struggling to find a new show, but the facelift still left something to be desired as far as finding in-demand content quickly.

The move helps Disney with one of its biggest stated issues with Hulu: undifferentiated content. Company CEO Bob Iger called differentiation one of Hulu's biggest problems in February, but thanks to the Animayhem hub the service has a way to stand out as a leader in adult animation. Cartoons for kids are safely ensconced on Disney+, but for adults the animation destination is clear: Hulu.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$7.99+ / month
hulu.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.