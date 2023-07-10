Hulu Rolling Out New Hub Dedicated to Anime, Adult Animation Featuring ‘Futurama,’ ‘King of the Hill’

Are you ready for more “Animayhem?” Hulu subscribers who answered no better get ready, as according to an exclusive Variety report, the service is launching a new content hub for animated shows geared toward adults, such as “Archer,” “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons” and other titles.

Thus far in 2023, animated shows not aimed at kids have been streamed for over one billion hours on Hulu, according to the service. In all, Hulu has 46 adult animated series, totaling 2,600 episodes. There are new additions to this list all the time; Hulu is getting set to debut another season of “Futurama” on July 24. The service is also home to 288 million hours of anime content, and the Animayhem hub will also house Hulu’s anime titles.

Watch a Promo for Hulu’s new ‘Animayhem’ Content Hub:

“When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious,” said Barrie Gruner, Hulu EVP of marketing in an interview with Variety. “We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here.”

Hulu offers a good mix of new and classic adult animated shows. Its library houses all seasons of “King of the Hill,” and a revival of that series is reportedly in the works as well. On the newer end of the spectrum, the Hulu original “Solar Opposites” will return with new episodes, as soon as the series figures out how to move on without creator Justin Roiland, whose incredibly problematic behavior off-screen has prompted his removal from projects he was working on.

Creating a new hub for animated content will be a big help to Hulu users who are struggling with content discovery. The company updated its user interface in March to aid customers who were struggling to find a new show, but the facelift still left something to be desired as far as finding in-demand content quickly.

The move helps Disney with one of its biggest stated issues with Hulu: undifferentiated content. Company CEO Bob Iger called differentiation one of Hulu's biggest problems in February, but thanks to the Animayhem hub the service has a way to stand out as a leader in adult animation. Cartoons for kids are safely ensconced on Disney+, but for adults the animation destination is clear: Hulu.