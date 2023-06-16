Is ESPN on Prime Video? How to Watch Both
ESPN is the “worldwide leader” in sports. Prime Video is one of the best video streaming services. But can you watch ESPN on Prime Video? We’ll show you how to enjoy both services.
Where Can You Watch ESPN?
For now, ESPN is a linear, standalone TV channel. You cannot watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
You can watch ESPN on most cable services, and on live TV video streamers like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. We recommend getting started with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET 37% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $109.99
|•
|^ $5
|-
|^ $6
|-
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^ $8
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
Can You Watch ESPN+ on Prime Video?
ESPN+ is a standalone video service, so it can’t be added to Prime Video. Right now, there are just three ways to watch ESPN+.
1. Subscribe to ESPN+ Alone
You can simply start watching ESPN+ by paying the $9.99 monthly subscription fee.
Whether or not you choose Prime Video is up to you.
2. Subscribe to the Disney Bundle
For just $12.99/month, you’ll get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on demand. By subscribing to all three, you’ll save $13/month.
3. Subscribe to Hulu Live TV
If you’d like live TV channels, you can get ESPN+ for free with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels.
Because Hulu Live TV includes free ESPN+, ESPN, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, TNT (NBA games) and TBS (MLB games), you’ll get almost every sport you need.
What Can You Watch on ESPN+?
Here are some of the highlights available on ESPN+:
- Exclusive NFL games
- Several dozen exclusive NHL games, along with more than 1,000 out-of-market games
- The full “30 for 30” library
- Exclusive UFC PPV events, Fight Nights, and archives of the UFC’s greatest fights
- ESPN+ originals like “Man in the Arena” with Tom Brady, “More Than An Athlete” with Michael Strahan, “Our Time - Baylor Basketball,” and more
- Daily sports talk with Greeny, Canty & Golic Jr., Jorge Ramos, and more
What Sports Can You Watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to Thursday Night Football, exclusive WNBA games, and some Yankees games (only for New York-area subscribers). If you crave more sports, you can add subscriptions to NBA League Pass and MLB.TV to Prime Video.
-
NBA League Pass
For fans of the NBA, the various League Pass services offer the opportunity to follow one team or the entire league with every game (blackout restrictions apply). Prices and features vary greatly, depending on what you’d like to watch.
Subscriptions include Home and Away broadcasts, Mobile View, plus additional languages and camera angles. You’ll also get in-stream advanced statistics so you can check the box score and get live stats on players and teams without ever leaving the stream.
The NBA offers three plans: “Team Pass” ($13.99) provides great options if you only want to follow a single team.
“League Pass” ($14.99) lets you see every game across the entire league.
The “League Pass Premium” ($19.99) plan provides the option to watch on 2 devices without commercials.
NBA League Pass is also available as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
-
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($149.99) plan, which is also available for “All Teams” ($24.99) a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($129.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
What Else Can You Watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is packed with movies and TV shows to entertain the whole family. Standout shows include “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Boys,” “Fleabag,” “Invincible,” “Citadel,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and “The Expanse.”
Great original movies on the service include “Manchester by the Sea,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Big Sick,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “One Night in Miami,” and “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”
The service is also home to lots of blockbuster films from other studios. Though the titles cycle off the platform, you could see films like
