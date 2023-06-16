Is ESPN on Prime Video? How to Watch Both

ESPN is the “worldwide leader” in sports. Prime Video is one of the best video streaming services. But can you watch ESPN on Prime Video? We’ll show you how to enjoy both services.

For now, ESPN is a linear, standalone TV channel. You cannot watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

You can watch ESPN on most cable services, and on live TV video streamers like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. We recommend getting started with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch ESPN+ on Prime Video?

ESPN+ is a standalone video service, so it can’t be added to Prime Video. Right now, there are just three ways to watch ESPN+.

1. Subscribe to ESPN+ Alone

You can simply start watching ESPN+ by paying the $9.99 monthly subscription fee.

Whether or not you choose Prime Video is up to you.

2. Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

For just $12.99/month, you’ll get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on demand. By subscribing to all three, you’ll save $13/month.

3. Subscribe to Hulu Live TV

If you’d like live TV channels, you can get ESPN+ for free with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

Because Hulu Live TV includes free ESPN+, ESPN, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, TNT (NBA games) and TBS (MLB games), you’ll get almost every sport you need.

What Can You Watch on ESPN+?

Here are some of the highlights available on ESPN+:

Exclusive NFL games

Several dozen exclusive NHL games, along with more than 1,000 out-of-market games

The full “30 for 30” library

Exclusive UFC PPV events, Fight Nights, and archives of the UFC’s greatest fights

ESPN+ originals like “Man in the Arena” with Tom Brady, “More Than An Athlete” with Michael Strahan, “Our Time - Baylor Basketball,” and more

Daily sports talk with Greeny, Canty & Golic Jr., Jorge Ramos, and more

What Sports Can You Watch on Prime Video?

Prime Video is home to Thursday Night Football, exclusive WNBA games, and some Yankees games (only for New York-area subscribers). If you crave more sports, you can add subscriptions to NBA League Pass and MLB.TV to Prime Video.

What Else Can You Watch on Prime Video?

Prime Video is packed with movies and TV shows to entertain the whole family. Standout shows include “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Boys,” “Fleabag,” “Invincible,” “Citadel,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and “The Expanse.”

Great original movies on the service include “Manchester by the Sea,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Big Sick,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “One Night in Miami,” and “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”

