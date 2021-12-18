Can You Replace ESPN with ESPN+ After Being Dropped By YouTube TV?

Last night, 17 Disney-owned channels were dropped by YouTube TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and SEC Network. Those channels have disappeared from the service in the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game and are no longer available. While the channels are dark, YouTube TV is dropping its price to $49.99 (a $15 savings).

So, can you use that $15 to sign-up for ESPN+, which costs $6.99 a month, and get those same channels?

ESPN+ doesn’t carry a linear feed of ESPN and won’t simulcast most live sports that is airing on the main network. You won’t be able to watch any College Bowls, including the College Football Playoffs, which air on ABC and ESPN. It also doesn’t carry live NBA games that air on ESPN and some NHL games that are only available on the ESPN linear network.

You also won’t be able to stream any College Basketball games that air on ESPN, ESPNU, ACC Network, or SEC Network.

Fortunately, you will be able to stream most Monday Night Football games, with the exception Dolphins/Saints (Week 16) and Browns/Steelers (Week 17). You will be able stores the MNF Doubleheader on Saturday on January 8th and the Monday Night Football Wild Card game.

So if you need those channels what are your options?

The least expensive option is Sling TV, which is which is just $10 for your first month. The service includes ESPN and ESPN2, along with ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA and College Football games on ABC) as part of their Sling Orange plan. You can add ACC Network and SEC Network as part of their Sports Extra Pack ($11).

The most comprehensive options are Hulu Live TV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, and has all the Disney-owned channels in their base plan. fuboTV, which also offers a 7-Day Free Trial include all those channels.

If you are looking for a service that also has your regional sports network, DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN and Disney-owned channels in their base plan, but you can upgrade to their Choice Plan to get Regional Sports Networks.