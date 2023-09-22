Is ‘Expend4bles’ Streaming Now? Where Can You Stream Other Titles in the Franchise?

When a movie franchise drops the number of a sequel directly into its title, you know things are about to get serious. That’s why fans are so excited for “Expend4bles,” the newest installment in the explosive “Expendables” franchise that officially heads to theaters on Friday, Sept. 22, though preview screenings started earlier this week.

“Expend4bles” follows this motley group of heroes around the world on another set of outlandish adventures. This time, the group has to prevent all-out nuclear war from devastating the globe, and they’ll have to do it with some new faces in key positions. The Expendables have never fallen down on the job before, but when the stakes are highest they’ll have to turn it up to 11 to save the world yet again.

The movie might not be considered high art, as its 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes would suggest. But audiences who go into “Expend4bles” know exactly what they’re getting into: a high-octane thrill ride with plenty of big explosions and big laughs, with stars like Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren leaning on their decades of action-movie experience to deliver huge stunts and jaw-dropping feats.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Expend4bles’:

The first three “Expendables” films are available to stream at home now, but sadly “Expend4bles” will be a theatrical-exclusive release. That means you won’t be able to stream a marathon of all four films for a while, but just how long will that be?

The movie is being distributed by Lionsgate, which means that it could end up being licensed to any number of streaming platforms when it leaves theaters. Still, it’s most likely that “Expend4bles” will end up on STARZ, the streaming platform that Lionsgate currently owns when the movie is ready for its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) debut.

Recent history suggests that it could be a while before “Expend4bles” is ready to stream on STARZ. Lionsgate usually gives its films a long window on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms like Prime Video, where customers can only rent or purchase the movie as opposed to streaming it with their subscription. For example, the recent Lionsgate release “Joy Ride” was first introduced in theaters in July, and is currently only available for rental or purchase. The Streamable predicted that film would be available to stream in November, 120 days after its initial release.

It’s reasonable to assume that “Expend4bles” will follow a similar timeframe. Given that, our prediction is that the movie lands on STARZ on Friday, Jan. 19, 120 days from its initial release. It’s a long wait, but it’s the most likely outcome given Lionsgate’s recent track record.

Where Can You Stream the Other “Expendables” Movies?

There are a wide variety of streaming platforms that carry the first three “Expendables” films, including Netflix, Peacock, STARZ and more. Some of these streamers, such as AMC+ offer free trials to new customers, so you can enjoy a cost-free “Expendables” marathon before heading to the theater to see “Expend4bles.”