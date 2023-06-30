Is ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Available to Stream Anywhere Now That It’s Been Removed From Paramount+?
“Inside Amy Schumer” was put on the chopping block at Paramount+ this week. The show joins a growing list of titles removed from the service in late June, as Paramount attempts to streamline its content offerings in the name of helping Paramount+ stem, and ultimately reverse its current financial losses.
The show allows you to take a journey into the provocative and hilariously wicked mind of Amy Schumer as she explores topics revolving around sex, relationships, and the general clusterf*ck that is life. Through a series of scripted vignettes, stand-up comedy, and man-on-the-street candid interviews, Schumer tackles various themes such as “Denial,” “Getting Your Way,” and “Threesomes.”
Is ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Completely Gone From Paramount+?
Sadly, yes. As of June 30, no episodes of the series are available to stream on Paramount+.
Can You Buy ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ on DVD?
Yes you can! The best price on “Inside Amy Schumer” is a set that features the show’s first four seasons all in one package on Amazon.
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Seasons 1-4 on DVD | $18.38
Users can also purchase seasons individually, though Seasons 1 and 2 of the show are always bundled in one set.
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Seasons 1 and 2 on DVD | $6.84
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 3 on DVD | $9.97
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 4 on DVD | $5.98
Season 5 of the show has not yet been released on DVD or Blu-ray, and the cancelation of the series throws into doubt whether it will see such a release.
Can You Buy ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Digitally?
Yes, and unlike physical media, Season 5 of the show is available to buy digitally. Check out your options for purchasing the series and streaming it through Prime Video.
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 1 | $2.99 per episode, or $24.99 for the season
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 2 | $2.99 per episode, or $23.99 for the season
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 3 | $2.99 per episode, or $24. 99 for the season
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 4 | $2.99 per episode, or $19.99 for the season
- “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 5 | $2.99 per episode, or $11.29 for the season
You can also purchase “Inside Amy Schumer” on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.
Will ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Ever Return to Paramount+?
It’s impossible to know beyond a shadow of a doubt, but the answer is almost certainly no. Unless a public groundswell appears to a sizeable degree for “Inside Amy Schumer,” it’s basically impossible for Paramount to justify putting it back onto the service now that it’s off.
Could ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Stream Anywhere Else?
It’s entirely possible that “Inside Amy Schumer” will find a new streaming home. Schumer is still a highly recognizable and popular comedian, and Paramount is trying to find new homes for all of the shows it’s canceled recently. “Inside Amy Schumer” would fit on seemingly any streaming service not geared toward kids, if one decided to pick it up.
The other possibility is for “Inside Amy Schumer” to end up on Pluto TV, Paramount’s free streaming platform. If the company can’t license the show anywhere else, it can make it available for free on Pluto and still reap some benefits in the form of advertising dollars.
