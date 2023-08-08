Is ‘Meg 2’ Streaming Now? When Will Jason Statham’s New Creature Feature Head to Max, and Where Can You Watch Part 1?

Poor Jason Statham just can’t catch a break. The guy is run ragged in basically every movie he stars in, and it appears he’s got another fight for his life in store in “Meg 2: The Trench,” which is available in theaters in the United States now.

Five years after the events of the first film, Jonas Taylor (Statham) is helping to fight environmental crime, and to explore the Mariana Trench in which the Megalodon live. When an illegal underwater mining operation disturbs the peace in the trench, its residents head for the surface, triggering a race against time to stop the Megs before they can wreak havoc on humanity—or at least, on all ocean-goers.

“Meg 2” doesn’t have the most sterling Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at 27% currently. But you don’t go to a movie like “Meg 2” because it’s a critical darling, you go for the sheer fun, and there’s plenty of that to be had judging from its 72% audience score.

Check Out a Trailer for ‘Meg 2: The Trench’:

If you’d rather gather your friends together to watch the silliness and spectacle that is “Meg 2” in a setting more congenial to open conversation, you’re probably hoping the film is available to stream at home. Unfortunately it is not, but because it’s being distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery it is easy to say where the film will stream when it is available.

That would, of course, be WBD’s streaming platform Max. It’s a little tougher to say when “Meg 2” will end up there; WBD likes to be unpredictable when sending its movies to streaming, as recent DC movies like “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” both saw theatrical stays of less than 70 days.

Both of those movies were box-office flops for WBD though, which cannot be said for its new film “Barbie.” The Greta Gerwig-helmed satire has already broken the $1 billion mark in ticket sales, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it remain in theaters for longer than The Streamable's prediction of a 70-day window.

That brings us back to “Meg 2,” which is likely to stick close to the 70-day schedule before heading to Max. That will make it available to stream on Friday, Oct. 13, though superstitious users who have an ocean trip planned that weekend may want to wait until Saturday to watch it.

Where Can You Watch ‘The Meg?’

If you don’t want to walk into the sequel blind, good news! The first installment in the franchise, 2018’s “The Meg” is available to stream on Max as well. If you aren’t a Max subscriber, there are a couple of ways to get a free trial to the service. Check them out below to see if you’re eligible.

The Meg August 9, 2018 A deep sea submersible pilot revisits his past fears in the Mariana Trench, and accidentally unleashes the seventy foot ancestor of the Great White Shark believed to be extinct.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.