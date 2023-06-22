Is New Jennifer Lawrence Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Available to Stream? When Will it Appear on Netflix, Hulu?

J-Law is headed back to theaters this weekend! The newest Jennifer Lawrence flick “No Hard Feelings” makes its theatrical debut on Friday, June 23. Fans haven’t seen a new movie from Lawrence since “Causeway” premiered on Apple TV+ last fall, and her latest film will be a big tonal departure from that drama.

Lawrence plays Maddie in “No Hard Feelings,” an Uber driver whose car gets repossessed. On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

As of now, the film sits at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers praise Lawrence’s dramatic and comedic skills, but say the film’s plot is somewhat hollow (which is par for the course for a raunchy comedy like “No Hard Feelings). Audiences are loving the film, however, and its audience score currently resides at 94%.

Watch the Trailer for ‘No Hard Feelings’

“No Hard Feelings” isn’t exactly the type of movie you pack the kids into the minivan to go see in theaters. The rated-R movie is decidedly for parents only, which means for many it would be easier if it were available to stream from home instead of a theatrical exclusive.

Nevertheless, the movie will be available only in cinemas for the time being. Luckily it’s being distributed by Sony, so it’s simple to say where “No Hard Feelings” will stream once it’s done in theaters. In 2021, Sony agreed to a big licensing deal with Netflix, which sees Sony movies go to that streamer for an 18-month exclusive window after leaving cinemas.

When the film is finished with its trip through Netflix, it will head to a Disney-owned streaming service thanks to another licensing deal by Sony. Because of the adult content featured in “No Hard Feelings,” it’s almost certain to be put on Hulu rather than the family-friendly Disney+, assuming that the two services are still separate entities at that point.

But when will this process begin? “No Hard Feelings” is likely to spend less time in theaters than “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which The Streamable predicts won’t head to Netflix until the holidays. But Sony often uses a longer theatrical window than distributors like Universal, and rarely sends movies to streaming close to the 45-day informal minimum agreed to by producers and theater chains.

Since the studio doesn’t own a streaming service, it prefers to allow its films to run their course in movie theaters and then via the video-on-demand marketplace. Sony is likely to make “No Hard Feelings” available to rent and/or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming hubs while it is still in theaters. Once the ticket sales have slowed down from cinemas, it will likely transition to just being available on VOD. Sony will then allow it to run its course from there before it goes to Netflix.

It will likely take between 70-90 days for “No Hard Feelings” to become available via streaming, depending on box office and VOD responses. That would put its arrival date on Netflix somewhere between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20, so audiences can say one last goodbye to summer comedies before fall settles in.