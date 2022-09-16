Is New Thandiwe Newton Movie ‘God’s Country’ Available to Stream? When Will it Come to AMC+?

There’s a new Western thriller coming to theaters this weekend from IFC. Thandiwe Newton stars in “God’s Country,” in which she plays Sandra Guidry a college professor living in a rural Montana town. When a group of hunters decides to cut across her property to reach their hunting grounds, it touches off an escalating conflict with gruesome consequences.

The movie deals with uniquely American issues and questions; Guidry is a Black woman living alone in a rural American town. She is too easily dismissed by not only the hunters who disregard her property rights, but the town’s authority figures who see no potential consequences from their inaction. There’s a rage simmering inside Sandra, and she is not afraid to take matters into her own hands to defend what’s hers.

The film has been praised by critics, and currently holds a score of 86% on 43 reviews on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. “God’s Country” hits theaters Friday, Sept. 16 and also stars Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White, Kai Lennox, and Tanaya Beatty. Director Julian Higgins and writer Shay Ogbonna adapted the script from a short story by the renowned crime/thriller writer James Lee Burke.

Check out the trailer for ‘God’s Country’:

If that trailer has you ready to head into the back country with Newton, you might be wondering when the film will be available to stream. The movie is being distributed by IFC Films, which has an exclusive Pay 1 deal with AMC+ to stream all of its titles after their theatrical window is up. Both IFC Films and AMC+ operate under the corporate umbrella of AMC Networks.

That deal also offers insight into when IFC movies will leave theaters for streaming. Some IFC films will get a day-and-date streaming release under the terms of the deal, but since nothing has been announced regarding “God’s Country,” that is unlikely to happen. Instead, the movie will fall under IFC’s 90-day theatrical window policy.

That means that “God’s Country” will likely arrive on AMC+ on Dec. 15, just in time for the holidays. “God’s Country” doesn’t exactly scream “holiday fun for the whole family,” but it will be perfect for those looking to shake off the holly jollies and enjoy a quality thriller while the snow is falling outside.