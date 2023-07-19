Is ‘Wildflower’ Available to Stream? Where to Find, Watch the Movie Now

Growing up can be an enormous pain in the neck. It’s hard enough to do the first time, but what if you had to do it all over again? That’s what Bea faces in “Wildflower,” which saw its worldwide debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 before making its theatrical debut in March.

“Wildflower” tells the story of high schooler Bea Johnson from birth to graduation as she navigates life with an intellectually disabled parent and an extended family who can’t quite agree on the best way to help. Bea is comatose, but through a series of flashbacks, viewers explore aspects of her life, including past relationships, school drama, and all the other facets that are an important part of growing up.

The movie has a large ensemble cast, including Kiernan Shipka, Brad Garrett, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Jean Smart and more. It’s got a 71% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 93% of audiences who have seen the film also give it a thumbs-up.

