JetBlue Loyalty Members Can Now Watch Peacock Content In-Flight in Newly Launched Partnership

Peacock has officially taken flight! The NBCUniversal streamer and JetBlue are now sky-bound for a new exclusive partnership that will bring in-flight entertainment to JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty members, including exclusive access to Peacock Original content. The brands announced the partnership at the end of 2022 and have debuted the first-of-its-kind collaboration as of Monday, Aug. 7.

Regardless of if they’re a Peacock subscriber, loyalty members will now be able to unlock dozens of Peacock titles onboard JetBlue flights with more to follow post-launch. Customers that do have a Peacock subscription, though, will be able to access the streamer’s full offerings, including series, movies, news, and live sports using JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi on their own devices.

Included in the list available for all TrueBlue members are the hit absurdist sci-fi comedy “Mrs. Davis,” starring Betty Gilpin as a nun using her faith to take on a widely used artificial intelligence she believes killed her father. Other offerings include the critically acclaimed “Poker Face” led by Natasha Lyonne, the dating reality franchise “Love Island,” and more.

Check out the current list of available titles for all TrueBlue members:

Angelyne

Armas de Mujer

Based on a True Story

Bel-Air

Below Deck Down Under

Bupkis

Bust Down

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies

Dateline The Last Day

Dino Pops

Dr. Death

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

Girls5Eva

Hart to Heart

Irreverent

Joe vs. Carole

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

Killing It

Love Island

Meet Cute

Mrs. Davis

One of Us Is Lying

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Poker Face

Praise This

Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home

Psych 3: This is Gus

Queens Court

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

Shooting Stars

The Calling

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The Makery

The Resort

The Traitors

The Undeclared War

They/Them

Vampire Academy

We Are Lady Parts

Where’s Waldo

The brands are kicking off the launch with a variety of incentives. Those at the highest-tier JetBlue TrueBlue membership, Mosiac, will now get a full year of Peacock free, but JetBlue is also offering extra incentive to becoming a Peacock member for all of its TrueBlue tiers: members will get 1,000 TrueBlue points for subscribing to the service.

Additionally, the pair have kicked off a sweepstakes via Fooji giving away prize packs, including free roundtrip flights, Mosiac memberships, and Peacock subscriptions to continue your binge-watching, whether you’re on the ground or soaring high. You can visit the companies’ various social media feeds for more information.