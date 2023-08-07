JetBlue Loyalty Members Can Now Watch Peacock Content In-Flight in Newly Launched Partnership
Peacock has officially taken flight! The NBCUniversal streamer and JetBlue are now sky-bound for a new exclusive partnership that will bring in-flight entertainment to JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty members, including exclusive access to Peacock Original content. The brands announced the partnership at the end of 2022 and have debuted the first-of-its-kind collaboration as of Monday, Aug. 7.
Regardless of if they’re a Peacock subscriber, loyalty members will now be able to unlock dozens of Peacock titles onboard JetBlue flights with more to follow post-launch. Customers that do have a Peacock subscription, though, will be able to access the streamer’s full offerings, including series, movies, news, and live sports using JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi on their own devices.
Included in the list available for all TrueBlue members are the hit absurdist sci-fi comedy “Mrs. Davis,” starring Betty Gilpin as a nun using her faith to take on a widely used artificial intelligence she believes killed her father. Other offerings include the critically acclaimed “Poker Face” led by Natasha Lyonne, the dating reality franchise “Love Island,” and more.
Check out the current list of available titles for all TrueBlue members:
- Angelyne
- Armas de Mujer
- Based on a True Story
- Bel-Air
- Below Deck Down Under
- Bupkis
- Bust Down
- Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies
- Dateline The Last Day
- Dino Pops
- Dr. Death
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky
- Girls5Eva
- Hart to Heart
- Irreverent
- Joe vs. Carole
- John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
- Killing It
- Love Island
- Meet Cute
- Mrs. Davis
- One of Us Is Lying
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
- Poker Face
- Praise This
- Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home
- Psych 3: This is Gus
- Queens Court
- Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss
- Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- Shooting Stars
- The Calling
- The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning
- The Best Man: The Final Chapters
- The Makery
- The Resort
- The Traitors
- The Undeclared War
- They/Them
- Vampire Academy
- We Are Lady Parts
- Where’s Waldo
The brands are kicking off the launch with a variety of incentives. Those at the highest-tier JetBlue TrueBlue membership, Mosiac, will now get a full year of Peacock free, but JetBlue is also offering extra incentive to becoming a Peacock member for all of its TrueBlue tiers: members will get 1,000 TrueBlue points for subscribing to the service.
Additionally, the pair have kicked off a sweepstakes via Fooji giving away prize packs, including free roundtrip flights, Mosiac memberships, and Peacock subscriptions to continue your binge-watching, whether you’re on the ground or soaring high. You can visit the companies’ various social media feeds for more information.