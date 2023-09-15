Kevin Costner’s Demand Over ‘Yellowstone’ Scripts Reportedly Led to Exit; Save and Binge Watch Show Now

The drama behind-the-scenes on “Yellowstone” is in danger of overshadowing the drama in the series itself, at this rate. A new report from Puck News indicates that over the summer, Costner reportedly asked for veto power over Taylor Sheridan-penned “Yellowstone” scripts before agreeing to do more episodes of the series.

The demand came this summer, after Paramount officially announced that “Yellowstone” would end after Season 5, and that a new Taylor Sheridan series would take its place. Costner’s representatives then reached out to Paramount to discuss bringing back the John Dutton character for the second half of season 5 and possibly beyond, which led to a call between Sheridan and Costner. Sheridan assumed Costner would not be back for the end of Season 5, but said he’d be willing to re-write scripts to give the character a satisfying ending.

That’s when Costner’s list of demands, including potential script approval and veto power, came out. Sheridan wouldn’t budge on script vetoing, and when Costner was asked in early September for an update on the situation, he said he might end up suing over what he believes was a breach of contract. All of these proceedings explain why there was so much confusion earlier this year about whether Costner would return to the show or not, and the status of a Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff that was reportedly in the works.

The ending of “Yellowstone” could actually be a big help to Paramount, as it would no longer have to license the series' streaming rights to Peacock once it concludes. Speaking of streaming “Yellowstone,” where’s the best place to watch all episodes of the show now?

Where Can You Stream All 5 Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

Peacock

Peacock currently houses all produced episodes of “Yellowstone,” including the first half of Season 5. A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or customers can opt for ad-free streaming on Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month/$119.99 annually.

Paramount Plus

It’s important to note that users cannot stream “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ on demand. However, starting Sunday, Sept. 17 Paramount will be airing episodes of the show on CBS. That means users of the Paramount+ with Showtime tier ($11.99 per month or $60 for a whole year thanks to a special deal) can watch those episodes live thanks to the CBS livestream that’s available with this plan. This service is also home to other shows created by Sheridan featuring the Dutton family, such as “1883” and “1923.”

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Philo

Among live TV streaming services, Philo is the cheapest way to watch episodes of “Yellowstone” on-demand. The service houses Seasons 4 and 5 of the show currently, and costs $25 per month after a seven-day free trial. It’s also the cheapest service available for watching Paramount Network, so if “Yellowstone” reruns appear on that channel you can watch them with Philo.

Fubo also offers Seasons 4 and 5 of “Yellowstone” on-demand, and comes with a free trial for all new customers. Once the trial is complete, the service’s plans start at $85.98. Fubo comes with a much wider selection of cable channels, especially live sports.

Paramount Network offers episodes of “Yellowstone” as part of its programming lineup, and sometimes offers marathons of the show. Check out the live TV streamers that carry Paramount Network below: