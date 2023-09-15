 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock Paramount Plus

Kevin Costner’s Demand Over ‘Yellowstone’ Scripts Reportedly Led to Exit; Save and Binge Watch Show Now

David Satin

The drama behind-the-scenes on “Yellowstone” is in danger of overshadowing the drama in the series itself, at this rate. A new report from Puck News indicates that over the summer, Costner reportedly asked for veto power over Taylor Sheridan-penned “Yellowstone” scripts before agreeing to do more episodes of the series.

The demand came this summer, after Paramount officially announced that “Yellowstone” would end after Season 5, and that a new Taylor Sheridan series would take its place. Costner’s representatives then reached out to Paramount to discuss bringing back the John Dutton character for the second half of season 5 and possibly beyond, which led to a call between Sheridan and Costner. Sheridan assumed Costner would not be back for the end of Season 5, but said he’d be willing to re-write scripts to give the character a satisfying ending.

That’s when Costner’s list of demands, including potential script approval and veto power, came out. Sheridan wouldn’t budge on script vetoing, and when Costner was asked in early September for an update on the situation, he said he might end up suing over what he believes was a breach of contract. All of these proceedings explain why there was so much confusion earlier this year about whether Costner would return to the show or not, and the status of a Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff that was reportedly in the works.

The ending of “Yellowstone” could actually be a big help to Paramount, as it would no longer have to license the series' streaming rights to Peacock once it concludes. Speaking of streaming “Yellowstone,” where’s the best place to watch all episodes of the show now?

Where Can You Stream All 5 Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

Peacock

Peacock currently houses all produced episodes of “Yellowstone,” including the first half of Season 5. A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or customers can opt for ad-free streaming on Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month/$119.99 annually.

Paramount Plus

It’s important to note that users cannot stream “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ on demand. However, starting Sunday, Sept. 17 Paramount will be airing episodes of the show on CBS. That means users of the Paramount+ with Showtime tier ($11.99 per month or $60 for a whole year thanks to a special deal) can watch those episodes live thanks to the CBS livestream that’s available with this plan. This service is also home to other shows created by Sheridan featuring the Dutton family, such as “1883” and “1923.”

Philo

Among live TV streaming services, Philo is the cheapest way to watch episodes of “Yellowstone” on-demand. The service houses Seasons 4 and 5 of the show currently, and costs $25 per month after a seven-day free trial. It’s also the cheapest service available for watching Paramount Network, so if “Yellowstone” reruns appear on that channel you can watch them with Philo.

Fubo also offers Seasons 4 and 5 of “Yellowstone” on-demand, and comes with a free trial for all new customers. Once the trial is complete, the service’s plans start at $85.98. Fubo comes with a much wider selection of cable channels, especially live sports.

Paramount Network offers episodes of “Yellowstone” as part of its programming lineup, and sometimes offers marathons of the show. Check out the live TV streamers that carry Paramount Network below:

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.