 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Sunday Ticket

Last Chance: All of the Deals to Save Big on NFL Sunday Ticket Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season

David Satin

The 2023 NFL Season has suddenly arrived! After months and months of waiting, there are mere hours of prep time left ahead of Thursday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rest of the NFL — aside from the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, who play on “Monday Night Football — will get rolling on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is the first day of the season fans will be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you’re a fan of a team whose market you don’t currently live in, Sunday Ticket is the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on seeing them in action every week. Sunday Ticket doesn’t carry nationally broadcast games like “Thursday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football,” but any games not appearing nationally will be available to stream on the service.

NFL Sunday Ticket no longer resides with DIRECTV, and customers can now find it via YouTube TV. But what about that $449 per season price sticker? No worries on that score, there are myriad deals available for NFL Sunday Ticket now to help you knock a chunk off the price tag, but some are only available for a limited time!

Save $50 off Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket

This offer expires on Sept. 19, so there’s not much more time to secure it. It comes directly from YouTube TV and allows any new user to sign up for Sunday Ticket and save $50 off the full season price, whether they choose to subscribe to YouTube TV or not. Customers who do subscribe to YouTube TV can get a full season of Sunday Ticket for as little as $299 with this deal, but they’ll have to stay signed up for YouTube TV at $72.99 per month for the entirety of the football season. Users can bundle Sunday Ticket with the NFL RedZone channel, or go standalone.

Package Pre-Sept. 19 Price Post-Sept. 19 Price Method
NFL Sunday Ticket $299 $349 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $339 $389 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription
NFL Sunday Ticket $399 $449 On YouTube Primetime Channels
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $439 $489 On YouTube Primetime Channels

Get a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL Sunday Ticket

Just this week, YouTube TV surprised the football-streaming world by announcing that it was offering a seven-day free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket has never offered a free trial before, but fans can enjoy the first weekend of NFL action completely free thanks to the trial.

Sign Up for Any DIRECTV STREAM Plan For 2 Years to Get $400 Visa Gift Card

If you don’t want to pay anything for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and have been looking for a new live TV streaming service, this is an excellent deal. Customers who sign up for a two-year contract to any DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV plan can get a $400 gift card from DIRECTV to sign up for a full season of Sunday Ticket on the house. To get this deal, simply:

Get a Student Plan for NFL Sunday Ticket for Just $109

Users who are sending kids away to college will love this option. As long as students can verify their status, they can sign up for their own NFL Sunday Ticket plan for just $109 for the entire season. To access NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plans, all you have to do is:

  • Sign into YouTube with your Google account.
  • Head to YouTube.com/NFL and click Get NFL Sunday Ticket.
  • Click Eligible students can save with a student plan. Already-verified students will see the discounted price, while non-verified students will be asked to sign up with SheerID to confirm their status.
  • Enter payment and contact information to finish signing up.

Save $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket as an Xfinity TV and Internet Customer

If you need a new way to get broadband and your favorite cable channels, Xfinity has a great deal on NFL Sunday Ticket available. It’s offering users who sign up for a TV and internet plan $200 off a season of Sunday Ticket if they sign up before Sept. 29. The deal is being offered to new and existing Xfinity customers, but you must subscribe to both Xfinity TV and Internet to get it. Here’s how it works:

Buy a New TCL TV and Get Up To $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

If you’re in the market for a new TV anyway, this is a fantastic way to upgrade your hardware and make sure you’re getting a huge variety of NFL action with NFL Sunday Ticket. To start with, you’ll have to purchase one of the following qualifying models of TCL smart TVs:

TV Model and Size NFL Sunday Ticket Discount
TCL 65” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65Q650G $100
TCL 75” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75Q650G $100
TCL 85” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85Q650G $100
TCL 65” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65Q750G $200
TCL 65” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65QM850G $200
TCL 75” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75Q750G $200
TCL 75” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75QM850G $200
TCL 85” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85Q750G $200
TCL 85” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85QM850G $200
TCL 98” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 98QM850G $200
TCL 98” Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV 98R754 $200

Once you’ve received your new set, follow these steps to receive up to $200 off your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for the year:

Get a Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket Free as a Verizon Customer

New and existing Verizon Wireless users can get an entire season of NFL Sunday Ticket for free if they opt for select models of smartphone or certain plans. Here’s how to get a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket from Verizon:

  • Click here to browse Verizon plans.
  • If you’re a new customer, choose the Unlimited Plus plan and pick from one of these smartphone models: Motorola Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

If you’re more in the market for a new home internet service:

You must have a Google account to be eligible for a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and you must sign up for YouTube TV starting at $72.99 per month and stay subscribed through the end of February to meet all requirements for the deal.

Get Four Months of Max Free with an NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription

This deal is only available once customers actually subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket. When that’s done, all you have to do to get a four-month free trial of Max is:

  • If you have already signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket, log into YouTube TV.
  • Click “Membership” and look for “Max.”
  • Make sure you’re eligible for the free trial and click “Add” to start the 120 free days.
  • YouTube TV will alert users that Max’s monthly fee will be charged after the four-month trial.
  • Confirm the information and start streaming Max!

Pay for NFL Sunday Ticket Monthly

This won’t really help you save any money on NFL Sunday Ticket overall, but it is nevertheless a useful feature that allows users some flexibility. Instead of paying for NFL Sunday Ticket up front, fans can choose to pay $99.75 per month over the course of the football season.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.

If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.

Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.

Sign Up
$349+ / month
tv.youtube.com

Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.