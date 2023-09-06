Last Chance: All of the Deals to Save Big on NFL Sunday Ticket Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 NFL Season has suddenly arrived! After months and months of waiting, there are mere hours of prep time left ahead of Thursday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rest of the NFL — aside from the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, who play on “Monday Night Football — will get rolling on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is the first day of the season fans will be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you’re a fan of a team whose market you don’t currently live in, Sunday Ticket is the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on seeing them in action every week. Sunday Ticket doesn’t carry nationally broadcast games like “Thursday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football,” but any games not appearing nationally will be available to stream on the service.

NFL Sunday Ticket no longer resides with DIRECTV, and customers can now find it via YouTube TV. But what about that $449 per season price sticker? No worries on that score, there are myriad deals available for NFL Sunday Ticket now to help you knock a chunk off the price tag, but some are only available for a limited time!

Save $50 off Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket

This offer expires on Sept. 19, so there’s not much more time to secure it. It comes directly from YouTube TV and allows any new user to sign up for Sunday Ticket and save $50 off the full season price, whether they choose to subscribe to YouTube TV or not. Customers who do subscribe to YouTube TV can get a full season of Sunday Ticket for as little as $299 with this deal, but they’ll have to stay signed up for YouTube TV at $72.99 per month for the entirety of the football season. Users can bundle Sunday Ticket with the NFL RedZone channel, or go standalone.

Package Pre-Sept. 19 Price Post-Sept. 19 Price Method NFL Sunday Ticket $299 $349 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $339 $389 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription NFL Sunday Ticket $399 $449 On YouTube Primetime Channels NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $439 $489 On YouTube Primetime Channels

Get This Deal $299 per season and up youtubetv.com Get $50 any combination of NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone before Sept. 19!

Get a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL Sunday Ticket

Just this week, YouTube TV surprised the football-streaming world by announcing that it was offering a seven-day free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket has never offered a free trial before, but fans can enjoy the first weekend of NFL action completely free thanks to the trial.

Sign Up for Any DIRECTV STREAM Plan For 2 Years to Get $400 Visa Gift Card

If you don’t want to pay anything for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and have been looking for a new live TV streaming service, this is an excellent deal. Customers who sign up for a two-year contract to any DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV plan can get a $400 gift card from DIRECTV to sign up for a full season of Sunday Ticket on the house. To get this deal, simply:

Click here to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. Make sure you choose a plan that does not include YouTube TV.

Make sure you choose a plan that does not include YouTube TV. Save your proof of purchase.

Click here to choose from standard DIRECTV plans .

. Sign up for a two-year contract with DIRECTV, then submit your proof of NFL Sunday Ticket purchase within three billing cycles to get a $400 Visa gift card.

Get a Student Plan for NFL Sunday Ticket for Just $109

Users who are sending kids away to college will love this option. As long as students can verify their status, they can sign up for their own NFL Sunday Ticket plan for just $109 for the entire season. To access NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plans, all you have to do is:

Sign into YouTube with your Google account.

Head to YouTube.com/NFL and click Get NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click Eligible students can save with a student plan. Already-verified students will see the discounted price, while non-verified students will be asked to sign up with SheerID to confirm their status.

Already-verified students will see the discounted price, while non-verified students will be asked to sign up with SheerID to confirm their status. Enter payment and contact information to finish signing up.

Save $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket as an Xfinity TV and Internet Customer

If you need a new way to get broadband and your favorite cable channels, Xfinity has a great deal on NFL Sunday Ticket available. It’s offering users who sign up for a TV and internet plan $200 off a season of Sunday Ticket if they sign up before Sept. 29. The deal is being offered to new and existing Xfinity customers, but you must subscribe to both Xfinity TV and Internet to get it. Here’s how it works:

Buy a New TCL TV and Get Up To $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

If you’re in the market for a new TV anyway, this is a fantastic way to upgrade your hardware and make sure you’re getting a huge variety of NFL action with NFL Sunday Ticket. To start with, you’ll have to purchase one of the following qualifying models of TCL smart TVs:

Once you’ve received your new set, follow these steps to receive up to $200 off your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for the year:

Click here to submit a claim (including proof of purchase).

Approval of your claim will take place within five days, and you will receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code within 15 days.

Click here to sign up for Sunday Ticket, and enter promo code.

Get a Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket Free as a Verizon Customer

New and existing Verizon Wireless users can get an entire season of NFL Sunday Ticket for free if they opt for select models of smartphone or certain plans. Here’s how to get a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket from Verizon:

Click here to browse Verizon plans.

If you’re a new customer, choose the Unlimited Plus plan and pick from one of these smartphone models: Motorola Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

If you’re more in the market for a new home internet service:

Click here to browse internet plans.

Choose from the Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, and LTE Home Plus plans.

You must have a Google account to be eligible for a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and you must sign up for YouTube TV starting at $72.99 per month and stay subscribed through the end of February to meet all requirements for the deal.

Get Four Months of Max Free with an NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription

This deal is only available once customers actually subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket. When that’s done, all you have to do to get a four-month free trial of Max is:

If you have already signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket, log into YouTube TV.

Click “Membership” and look for “Max.”

Make sure you’re eligible for the free trial and click “Add” to start the 120 free days.

YouTube TV will alert users that Max’s monthly fee will be charged after the four-month trial.

Confirm the information and start streaming Max!

Pay for NFL Sunday Ticket Monthly

This won’t really help you save any money on NFL Sunday Ticket overall, but it is nevertheless a useful feature that allows users some flexibility. Instead of paying for NFL Sunday Ticket up front, fans can choose to pay $99.75 per month over the course of the football season.