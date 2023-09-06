Breaking: YouTube TV to Offer Free Week of NFL Sunday Ticket Whether You Are a Current Subscriber or Not
Over the past few months, YouTube TV has been rolling out a plethora of deals and partnerships designed to get football fans signed up for their new out-of-market NFL football package set to debut this weekend. It was announced in December 2022 that the live TV streaming would be taking over the broadcast rights to the pro football league’s signature subscription package NFL Sunday Ticket from DIRECTV and almost immediately YouTube began working to attract subscribers.
However, now that NFL Week 1 is upon us, the streamer is rolling out perhaps its best inducement, allowing fans to experience the first week of NFL action for free. YouTube TV will be allowing current streaming subscribers to sample the first Sunday of action for free and for non-customers to watch via YouTube Prime Time Channels; both options are available for either Sunday Ticket on its own or packaged with NFL RedZone.
Technically, the service is offering a seven-day free trial, but since both Sunday Ticket and Redzone only air on Sundays, the deal is essentially meant to give fans a one-day taste of what they could be experiencing for the rest of the season. The free trial is not available to current Sunday Ticket subscribers, so if you already signed up, you don’t get a prorated discount on your subscription.
Google — YouTube’s parent company — has established a help page to explain all of the different scenarios on how you might be eligible for the free trial. First and foremost, while the free weekend of viewing is open to everyone, you must first sign up for a Sunday Ticket package to access it. Meaning that if you are an existing YouTube TV customer, you would need to pick which Sunday Ticket add-on package you would like, but if you are not a YouTube TV subscriber, you would either need to sign up for the live TV streaming service or add an a la carte Sunday Ticket plan via Prime Time Channels.
Additionally, the free trials are not available through offers made through mobile phone carriers or internet providers, and cannot be redeemed as part of the Sunday Ticket Student Plan or the monthly payment plan.
Once you sign up for the service, YouTube TV will bill you automatically for the full Sunday Ticket package if you do not cancel before the end of the free trial. While that does require a little extra work on the customers’ part, if you have never tried Sunday Ticket before, this is the best way for you to check out what the service provides before committing to spending upwards of $449 for the season.
NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.
If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.
Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.Sign Up
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $72.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The service includes an unlimited DVR.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $9.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.