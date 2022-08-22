LAST CHANCE: Get $30 Off ESPN+ If You Sign-Up Before Price Hike on Aug. 23, 2022

ESPN+ is raising its price – but you can save $30 if you sign-up before Aug. 23, 2022.

Starting on Tuesday, ESPN+ will bump up its rate to $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, but if you sign-up for the streamer’s annual plan before then, you can lock-in their current $69.99 annual rate for another full year.

This is ideal for NHL fans who want another full season of exclusive NHL games and access to every out-of-market broadcast that previously was part of NHL.TV. If you are a soccer fan, you will also get Bundesliga, LaLiga, and MLS action on the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service. ESPN+ also has UFC, College Football, and an exclusive NFL game on Oct. 30 from London.

How to Save $30 on ESPN+

Click Here to Sign-Up For ESPN+.

Click “Subscribe to ESPN+ Only.”

Choose “Annual Plan.”

Complete Check-Out.

In addition, the service also has daily out-of-market Major League Baseball games, SEC Football, PGA Tour Live, Wimbledon Tennis, and will air select “Monday Night Football” games.

ESPN+ has also replaced ESPN Insider for exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, along with exclusive access to content from Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, Jeff Passan, Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Stephania Bell, Michael Collins, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, Kirk Goldsberry, Alden Gonzalez, Dan Graziano, Baxter Holmes, Dave Schoenfield, Kevin Seifert, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Wright Thompson, Seth Wickersham, Brian Windhorst, and Greg Wyshynski.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and at the outset included a slate of college sports and international sports leagues. As of June, the streaming service had over 22.8 million subscribers.