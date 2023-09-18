 Skip to Content
Last Chance: Get $50 Off Any NFL Sunday Ticket Plan if You Sign Up Before Sept. 19

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is now in the books, and some fans are rejoicing while others are wondering what happened to all the offseason hype they bought into. The best way to watch out-of-market NFL games this year is with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which carries Sunday afternoon contests on CBS and Fox all season long.

There are a couple of ways to get NFL Sunday Ticket this year. Users can subscribe to YouTube TV for a discounted price on the service, or go through YouTube TV Primetime Channels and get Sunday Ticket for $449. All new Sunday Ticket customers can get $50 off no matter which route they choose, bur they’ll have to sign up before 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to get the deal.

How to Save $50 off an NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • Choose whether you’d like to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket a la carte, with YouTube TV, or with YouTube TV and NFL RedZone.
  • Enter payment and contact information to complete the sign-up process.

Users who opt for a combination of YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket will get $100 off their season price for the latter service, and will get access to all nationally-broadcast NFL games on channels like NBC, ESPN and NFL Network with their YouTube TV service.

Users can also bundle the NFL RedZone channel in with their Sunday Ticket subscription this season. The price will jump $40 for the year if users do decide to incorporate RedZone, but once again a YouTube TV subscription is optional, not required to get it.

Package Pre-Sept. 19 Price Post-Sept. 19 Price Method
NFL Sunday Ticket $299 $349 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $339 $389 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription
NFL Sunday Ticket $399 $449 On YouTube Primetime Channels
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone $439 $489 On YouTube Primetime Channels

Users can also pay for NFL Sunday Ticket in monthly installments for the first time in 2023. There’s more flexibility built into NFL Sunday Ticket than ever before now that it resides with YouTube TV, and customers have one last chance to sign up for a subscription and save $50 before Sept. 19.

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.

If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.

Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.

Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

