Breaking: YouTube TV Now Allowing Users in Most States to Pay for NFL Sunday Ticket in Monthly Installments

NFL Sunday Ticket’s first year on YouTube TV was bound to be accompanied by big changes. Many users were hoping a switch to streaming for the league’s out-of-market games package would cause it to drop in price a bit, but they were disappointed to learn that Sunday Ticket would still run northwards of $300 per season, even with a YouTube TV subscription.

The premium price tag of Sunday Ticket may not have changed since its DIRECTV days, but the way customers can pay for it has changed. According to a YouTube Help Page, users in most states will be able to pay for NFL Sunday Ticket in monthly installments of $99.75 over the course of four months (adding up to $399, the current promotional price for users who wish to purchase Sunday Ticket without a YouTube TV subscription, and without the NFL RedZone add-on.)

Users in Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, and Tennessee will not be eligible for monthly payments, and will only be able to subscribe to Sunday Ticket by paying the total subscription fee upfront. Customers who are eligible and decide to go with the monthly plan should be aware they cannot cancel during the season; if you choose to go month-to-month, you’re still locked in for a full four-month term of Sunday Ticket.

Users who are in the correct areas will see the monthly payment option upon initial sign-up through a computer or mobile device. Google will use your address stored in your Google payments profile to determine whether you’re in a location that allows you to sign up for monthly payments to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Now that it’s on YouTube TV, NFL Sunday Ticket allows unlimited users to watch the service at once within the subscriber’s household and allows two users in different locations to see games at the same time. Customers can also record games on the YouTube app to watch later, even if they don’t subscribe to YouTube TV. A multiview function will allow fans to watch up to four games at once. Unfortunately, it still does not provide single-team plans or allow users to purchase individual games.

YouTube TV is offering a host of promotions surrounding NFL Sunday Ticket to get more users subscribed before the season starts. Many Sunday Ticket customers have received emails from YouTube TV offering them four free months of Max this week, and customers who buy select models of new TCL TVs between now and Sep. 19 will get a $200 discount on Sunday Ticket.