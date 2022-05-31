LAST CHANCE: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV, DVR Plus Free (JUST $17.50)

You only have until June 1 to take advantage of Sling TV’s latest killer offer.

New customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. Subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

This is the perfect option for those who want to tune into the rest of the NHL Playoffs, NBA Finals, and catch the NBA Draft.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

For NBA and NHL Fans, you can watch every NBA and NHL Playoff game with Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts the 2022 NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals on ABC).

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

Sling TV Channel Lineup