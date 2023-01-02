LAST CHANCE: Get Paramount+ & Showtime for Just $5 per Month with This Promo Code (50% Off)
If you’re looking for a great gift to give yourself to start 2023 on the right note, time is running out to get a major deal from Paramount+!
New Paramount+ customers can now get 50% off an annual plan until Jan. 2, including the Paramount+ & SHOWTIME Bundle. That means that you can get Paramount+ and Showtime for just $59.99 for an entire year, which averages out to just $4.99 per month. You can also get the Paramount+ Premium Plan for just $74.99 ($6.25 monthly), which offers live streams of local CBS stations, NFL football, and much more.
If you just want Paramount+, you can get the streamer’s Essential Plan for just $24.99 ($2.08 per month) or the Premium Plan for just $49.99 for $4.16 monthly.
This deal will allow you to watch hit movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” new series “1923,” kids shows from Nickelodeon, and much more for 50% off. This is your last chance to get the deal, so if you’ve been on the fence about a Paramount+ subscription don’t wait, sign up today!
Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plan
- Click here to activate the deal.
- You will get 50% off either the Essential or Premium annual plan.
- The coupon will automatically apply (if not, use Code: WINTER50).
With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you can watch:
- Your NFL on CBS games all season long.
- The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”
- Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.
- Your local CBS affiliate
The service also recently added 1,000 new movies that you can stream on either price tier, including “Candyman,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Grease,” “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “Orphan: First Kill,” and more.
One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s constantly getting additional content; the service will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.
You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “SEAL Team,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Evil,” “The Good Fight,” and more. You can see a full list of original series here.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.