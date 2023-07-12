 Skip to Content
LAST CHANCE: Save Big on Streaming Services, Smart TVs, More During Amazon Prime Days Before Time Runs Out

David Satin

Amazon Prime members wait all year for this event, and it’s finally here! Amazon Prime Days started on Tuesday, July 11 and are continuing through Wednesday, July 12. That means if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you still have a few hours left to shop through tens of thousands of incredible deals!

There are hot offers on both smart TVs and streaming services and devices available for Amazon Prime members throughout the rest of the day. Prime Days end at 11:59 p.m. on July 12, so don’t wait! Browse the best deals below, and start shopping immediately.

What Streaming Services Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Days?

Service Regular Price Prime Day Price Deal Link
Max $15.99 per month $7.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Paramount+ with Showtime $11.99 per month $5.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
MGM+ $5.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
AMC+ $8.99 per month $4.49 per month for two months Get The Deal
STARZ $9.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
PBS Masterpiece $5.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
ViX Premium $6.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Britbox $7.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Cinemax $9.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Noggin $7.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Acorn TV $6.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
PBS Kids $4.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Lifetime Movie Club $4.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
ALLBLK $5.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
Hallmark Movies Now $4.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
PBS Documentaries $3.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
A&E Crime Central $4.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal
ScreenPix $2.99 per month $0.99 per month for two months Get The Deal

How to Get Each Streaming Deal

How to Get Max for 50% off For Two Months

Watch top-quality shows like “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” and many more, plus movies from the Warner Bros. library.

How to Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for Two Months

See top franchises like “Star Trek” and the works of Taylor Sheridan, such as “1883,” “1923” and “Tulsa King,” plus Showtime series like “Yellowjackets.”

How to Get MGM+ For $0.99 for Two Months

Watch original dramas like “Godfather of Harlem,” and MGM movies like titles from the “James Bond” franchise.

How to Get AMC+ for 50% off for Two Months

See series like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” plus content from Shudder, BBC America, IFC, [Sundance TV] and more.

How to Get STARZ for $0.99 for Two Months

Watch the newest season of “Outlander,” as well as drama series like “BMF” and the “Power” franchise.

How to Get PBS Masterpiece for $0.99 for Two Months

Watch the very best in PBS Masterpiece originals!

How to Get ViX Premium for $0.99 for Two Months

See top quality Spanish-language content for users of all age groups, including original shows and movies.

How to Get Britbox for $0.99 for Two Months

Get top British dramas like “Doctor Foster” and “Line of Duty,” plus Britbox originals such as “The Responder.”

How to Get Cinemax For $0.99 for Two Months

Stream thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies from the comfort of your home!

How to Get Noggin For $0.99 for Two Months

Watch hit kids series like “Paw Patrol,” plus favorites from Nickelodeon like “SpongeBob Squarepants” and “Dora the Explorer.”

How to Get Acorn TV For $0.99 for Two Months

Offers quirky, charming British fare like “Agatha Raisin,” “Doc Martin” and thousands of hours worth of other titles.

How to Get PBS Kids For $0.99 for Two Months

Keep your kids educated and entertained with Daniel Tiger and the rest of their PBS Kids friends!

How to Get Lifetime Movie Club For $0.99 for Two Months

Watch stirring, heart-pounding and thrilling Lifetime original movies like “12 Desperate Hours,” “His Secret Past” and “Stranger Next Door.”

How to Get ALLBLK For $0.99 for Two Months

Watch original series and movies like “Hush,” “Lace,” “Judge Me Not” and hundreds of other titles specifically curated for Black audiences.

How to Get Hallmark Movies Now For $0.99 for Two Months

Christmas in July is here! You can get into the spirit of the season now with titles like “Campfire Christmas” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

How to Get PBS Documentaries For $0.99 for Two Months

See fascinating and well-made documentaries on subjects ranging from history to science to art, all from PBS.

How to Get A&E Crime Central For $0.99 for Two Months

Watch bracing true crime series like “I Survived,” “Monster in My Family,” and many others.

How to Get ScreenPix For $0.99 for Two Months

For fans of classic movies like “Thunder Road” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” there’s no better streaming platform than ScreenPix!

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs and Streaming Devices?

Device Regular Price Prime Day Price Deal Link
Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa $759.99 $559.99 (26% off) Get the Deal
TCL 40” Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV $349.99 $149.99 (57% off) Get the Deal
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in $997.99 $735.88 (26% off) Get the Deal
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), free & live TV without cable or satellite, HD streaming device $39.99 $16.99 (58% off) Get the Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote $54.99 $24.99 (55% off) Get the Deal
