LAST CHANCE: Save Big on Streaming Services, Smart TVs, More During Amazon Prime Days Before Time Runs Out

Amazon Prime members wait all year for this event, and it’s finally here! Amazon Prime Days started on Tuesday, July 11 and are continuing through Wednesday, July 12. That means if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you still have a few hours left to shop through tens of thousands of incredible deals!

There are hot offers on both smart TVs and streaming services and devices available for Amazon Prime members throughout the rest of the day. Prime Days end at 11:59 p.m. on July 12, so don’t wait! Browse the best deals below, and start shopping immediately.

What Streaming Services Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Days?

How to Get Each Streaming Deal

What Streaming Services Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Days?

What Streaming Services Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Days? How to Get Max for 50% off For Two Months

How to Get Max for 50% off For Two Months How to Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for Two Months

How to Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for Two Months How to Get MGM+ For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get MGM+ For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get AMC+ for 50% off for Two Months

How to Get AMC+ for 50% off for Two Months How to Get STARZ for $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get STARZ for $0.99 for Two Months How to Get PBS Masterpiece for $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get PBS Masterpiece for $0.99 for Two Months How to Get ViX Premium for $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get ViX Premium for $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Britbox for $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Britbox for $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Cinemax For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Cinemax For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Noggin For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Noggin For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Acorn TV For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Acorn TV For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get PBS Kids For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get PBS Kids For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Lifetime Movie Club For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Lifetime Movie Club For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get ALLBLK For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get ALLBLK For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get Hallmark Movies Now For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get Hallmark Movies Now For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get PBS Documentaries For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get PBS Documentaries For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get A&E Crime Central For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get A&E Crime Central For $0.99 for Two Months How to Get ScreenPix For $0.99 for Two Months

How to Get ScreenPix For $0.99 for Two Months What Are the Best Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs and Streaming Devices?

How to Get Max for 50% off For Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch top-quality shows like “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” and many more, plus movies from the Warner Bros. library.

How to Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

See top franchises like “Star Trek” and the works of Taylor Sheridan, such as “1883,” “1923” and “Tulsa King,” plus Showtime series like “Yellowjackets.”

How to Get MGM+ For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch original dramas like “Godfather of Harlem,” and MGM movies like titles from the “James Bond” franchise.

How to Get AMC+ for 50% off for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

See series like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” plus content from Shudder, BBC America, IFC, [Sundance TV] and more.

How to Get STARZ for $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch the newest season of “Outlander,” as well as drama series like “BMF” and the “Power” franchise.

How to Get PBS Masterpiece for $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch the very best in PBS Masterpiece originals!

How to Get ViX Premium for $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

See top quality Spanish-language content for users of all age groups, including original shows and movies.

How to Get Britbox for $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Get top British dramas like “Doctor Foster” and “Line of Duty,” plus Britbox originals such as “The Responder.”

How to Get Cinemax For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Stream thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies from the comfort of your home!

How to Get Noggin For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch hit kids series like “Paw Patrol,” plus favorites from Nickelodeon like “SpongeBob Squarepants” and “Dora the Explorer.”

How to Get Acorn TV For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Offers quirky, charming British fare like “Agatha Raisin,” “Doc Martin” and thousands of hours worth of other titles.

How to Get PBS Kids For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Keep your kids educated and entertained with Daniel Tiger and the rest of their PBS Kids friends!

How to Get Lifetime Movie Club For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch stirring, heart-pounding and thrilling Lifetime original movies like “12 Desperate Hours,” “His Secret Past” and “Stranger Next Door.”

How to Get ALLBLK For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch original series and movies like “Hush,” “Lace,” “Judge Me Not” and hundreds of other titles specifically curated for Black audiences.

How to Get Hallmark Movies Now For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Christmas in July is here! You can get into the spirit of the season now with titles like “Campfire Christmas” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

How to Get PBS Documentaries For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

See fascinating and well-made documentaries on subjects ranging from history to science to art, all from PBS.

How to Get A&E Crime Central For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

Watch bracing true crime series like “I Survived,” “Monster in My Family,” and many others.

How to Get ScreenPix For $0.99 for Two Months

Click here to get the deal

Click “Get Started”

Confirm payment and contact info and finish signing up

For fans of classic movies like “Thunder Road” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” there’s no better streaming platform than ScreenPix!

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs and Streaming Devices?