Last Chance: YouTube TV Giving Away Free Season of NFL Sunday Ticket to Select Google Play Points Users

There have been plenty of deals and special offers from Google and its partners this year for NFL Sunday Ticket. Google acquired the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023, and fans can find it on YouTube TV or YouTube TV Primetime Channels.

There’s a new way for NFL fans to get Sunday Ticket free from Google this year, but it’s only available for a limited time. From now until Sept. 13, users of the Google Play Points system who have made it to the Platinum level can register to win one of 855 free NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Buying apps and games from the Google Play store, and making in-app purchases can earn users Google Play Points. To become Platinum-level users, customers will need to accrue at least 3,000 Google Play Points in a year. To register for the NFL Sunday Ticket giveaway from Google, simply:

Open the Google Play store.

Tap on your profile picture, then click “Play Points.”

Go to the “Perks” tab and sign up for the giveaway.

If you’re one of the lucky 855 users selected for a free NFL Sunday Ticket season, you’ll be able to watch out-of-market NFL games on CBS and Fox each and every Sunday. You can also watch up to four games at once with NFL Sunday Ticket’s new multiview feature, though users will have to pick from a collection of pre-selected multiview options, as they aren’t customizable.

There are still some great deals available on NFL Sunday Ticket available if you don’t end up winning this giveaway. New subscribers can take $50 off any package of the service if they sign up before Sept. 19, and there are several other offers from partners like Verizon, DIRECTV, TCL and more still available for a few more days to get the service free or at a discounted price. There’s not much time left to save on this season of NFL Sunday Ticket, but you still have time if you rely on the service to watch your favorite team out of market!