Local Now Adds 14 Free CBS Local News Channels; Live Sports, ‘Inside Edition’ Also Coming to the Service

Local news is still an incredibly important facet of TV for many viewers. A recent survey found 45% of cable users said live news or sports programming was the top reason they still preferred using that method to watch TV, and if streaming ever wants to fully replace cable, it will need to offer a robust lineup of live news.

That’s why the latest announcement from CBS and the free local news streaming platform Local Now is so important. On Wednesday, the two sides revealed a new agreement that will send 14 locally-themed CBS News stations to the service for free. Along with these news channels, Local Now is getting CBS Sports’ free soccer channel Golazo Network, a channel dedicated to the syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition,” and the lifestyle network Dabl.

The 14 local CBS News free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels available on Local Now include:

Baltimore (WJZ-TV)

Bay Area (KPIX-TV)

Boston (WBZ-TV)

Chicago (WBBM-TV)

Colorado (KCNC-TV)

Detroit (WWJ-TV)

Los Angeles (KCAL9 TV) Miami (WFOR-TV)

Minnesota (WCCO-TV)

New York (WCBS-TV)

Philadelphia (KYW-TV)

Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV)

Sacramento (KOVR-TV)

Texas (KTVT-TV)

“Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news, so this partnership with CBS – a trusted local news source for millions of Americans – was an undeniable match,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “And with the addition of CBS News and CBS Sports Golazo Network, we’re simultaneously able to expand our entertainment content offering for our audience. We’re excited for what’s ahead with our great partners at CBS.”

Local Now’s free channel count now stands at more than 500. It serves customers in over 225 markets across the United States and is adding more as fast as possible. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

“Bringing our FAST channels to Local Now represents the next step in accelerating the growth of our streaming business,” president and CEO of CBS News Wendy McMahon said. “We’re seeing significant increases in the total minutes streamed on our platforms this year. Partnering with the Allen Media Group will help us expand our reach even further, and not just in local news, but also with our flagship CBS News national streaming channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Inside Edition and Dabl.”

The Golazo Network features highlights and analysis from around the world of soccer, plus live games from UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Dabl includes lifestyle programming from top names like Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and others.

All of this content is coming soon for all Local Now subscribers. The service is completely free to subscribe to and offers on-demand movies and shows in addition to live local news and all the new content coming from CBS.