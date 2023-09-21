 Skip to Content
Local Now Adds 19 Local News and Entertainment Channels from NBC, Telemundo

David Satin

Local Now is getting even more local for 11 markets in the United States, which will see NBC News channels crafted for their markets added to the free news streaming platform soon. The news was announced on Thursday, when NBC and Local Now’s parent company Allen Media Group informed audiences that a total of 19 NBCUniversal free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels were being added to the platform.

In addition to the 11 local NBC channels, Local Now is getting six regional and national FAST channels from Telemundo. On top of those, users will get access to a true crime-themed channel, and the new lifestyle network NBC LX Home.

The new local NBC affiliates coming to Local News are:

  • NBC New York News (WNBC)
  • NBC Los Angeles News (KNBC)
  • NBC Boston News (WBTS)
  • NBC Chicago News (WMAQ)
  • NBC Philadelphia News (WCAU)
  • NBC Dallas Fort Worth News (KXAS)
  • NBC Washington, DC News (WRC)
  • NBC SF Bay Area News (KNTV)
  • NBC South Florida News (WTVJ)
  • NBC San Diego News (KNSD)
  • NBC Connecticut News (WVIT)

“Local Now is the leader in free local news, and with the addition of the 11 NBC local news and 4 Telemundo FAST channels, we are now able to expand our local coverage even more,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Strong partnerships like this one with NBCUniversal is what has fueled Local Now’s rapid growth and allowed us to deliver on our mission of providing our audience the best free streaming content available.”

In the coming months, Local Now will also add two nationally-available channels from Telemundo. Telemundo al Día will feature Spanish-language news and a collection of entertainment specially curated for viewers, while Telemundo Noticias Ahora will focus on national news stories.

Local now customers will soon be able to watch NBCUniversal American Crimes, which carries award-winning titles like “Lockup” and “American Greed.” The NBC LX Home channel is a new lifestyle entertainment network, and will also appear in the Local Now channel guide soon.

“Local news, in English and Spanish, lifestyle programming and true crime are three genres that are increasingly important to viewers in the FAST space,” said Matt Schnaars, President, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Powered by the expertise of the NBCUniversal News Group, these networks are a great compliment to Local Now’s content offering, bringing our multi-cultural audiences another outlet to be informed and entertained.”

Local Now also recently added 14 CBS News channels in various markets around the country, and its channel count now stands above 500 overall. In addition, the service is home to 20,000 movies and TV series on-demand. A recent survey found that younger viewers in particular prefer to stream local news through FAST apps like Local Now, and the service is making a strong case to other viewers that it can provide a viable alternative to broadcast TV for watching local content.

