LocalBTV Nearly Doubles Reach, Now Available in 48 Markets Across U.S.

If you’re looking for a way to watch live, local TV online without having to sign up for an expensive live TV streaming service, LocalBTV might be the destination for you.

The free service provides 30 to 40 local channels with news and entertainment in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and more in select markets across the country. LocalBTV is available on your browser and via apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast.

Over the past year, the free, locally focused service has been working hard to expand its reach and has nearly doubled the number of markets it services since it last provided an update in November 2022.

LocalBTV is now available in the following markets:

Alexandria (VA)

Atlanta

Austin

Bakersfield

Bay Area

Biloxi

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus (OH)

Columbus (GA)

Dallas

Detroit

Fresno

Hartford

Houston

Indianapolis

Jackson

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Louisville

Miami

Missoula

Monterey

Nashville

New York City

Orlando

Palm Beach

Pensacola

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Raleigh

Reno

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

Seattle

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Tampa Bay

Toledo

Washington D.C.

Wichita

LocalBTV is one of several local TV streaming services like Local Now, NewsON, DistroTV, and VUIt. All of these services can fill the gap in local programming for cord-cutters who may have gone the next step and eliminated live TV entirely, choosing video-on-demand services like Netflix and Disney+ as their primary form of entertainment.

If you value the ability to stream your local CBS or NBC stations live, you should also consider signing up for Paramount+ Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Paramount+ Premium costs $9.99 per month and includes a live feed of your market’s CBS affiliate. Similarly, a Peacock Premium Plus subscription runs $9.99 per month and offers users a live stream of local NBC affliliates.

For cord-cutters who don’t have access to an antenna or may prefer non-English content, LocalBTV is worth considering as part of your news and entertainment lineup, it even comes with a 1TB cloud DVR for free. In the case of severe weather coverage, these stations can be a crucial lifeline for people without any other live TV service.