LocalBTV Now Available in Miami, Marking 25 Total Markets

LocalBTV just added Miami to its collection of service areas. These additions bring LocalBTV’s reach to 25 total markets.

The free service provides 30-40+ local channels with news and entertainment in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and more. LocalBTV is available on your browser, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast. The service includes a 1TB cloud DVR. Its most-known channel is COZI TV.

Parent company Didja CEO Jim Long has said he plans to have LocalBTV in as many as 100 markets by the end of 2022, so the service could quadruple in the next few months if Long is successful.

LocalBTV is now available in the following markets:

Detroit

Columbus

Cleveland

Cincinnati

Toledo

Reno

Phoenix

Bay Area

Southern California

Philadelphia

San Diego

New York City

Indianapolis

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Chicago

Fresno

Monterey

Louisville

Nashville

Houston

Bakersfield

Biloxi

Palm Beach

Miami

LocalBTV is one of several local TV streaming services like Local Now, NewsON, DistroTV, and VUIt. All of these services can provide a solid benefit for people who may have eliminated live TV entirely, choosing VOD services as their primary form of entertainment.

The most high profile of these services was Locast, a service that was forced to shut down after a barrage of lawsuits from the local affiliates it was retransmitting. Right now, there is no free way to stream your local network affiliates, although these free services often offer local news or other programming specific to an area.

For cord-cutters who don’t have access to an antenna or may prefer non-English content, LocalBTV is worth considering as part of your news and entertainment lineup. In the case of severe weather coverage, these stations can be a helpful lifeline for people without another live TV service.