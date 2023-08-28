LocalBTV Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs, Expands to 53 Markets as Demand for Local News Streaming Increases

The LocalBTV experiment is continuing to gain traction. The service, whose stated goal is to eventually provide a free streaming option for all local broadcast channels in every major market around the United States, took some small steps toward achieving its lofty ambitions this week.

LocalBTV has announced that its app is now available to stream on VIZIO Smart TV devices. Users can download the app for free, and as long as LocalBTV is available in that market, they can stream their local channels at home or on-the-go via smart TV, streaming device, or mobile phone.

LocalBTV has now expanded to 53 markets in total. It offers a variety of broadcast channels in multiple languages in each market it’s currently available in, and the service carries 35 free streaming channels that all users in every market in the U.S. can watch.

What Markets Has LocalBTV Added Recently?

When we last checked in on LocalBTV, the service was in 48 markets around the country. It has now expanded to 53, with the Albany-Schenectady-Troy areas in New York, as well as Minot N.D., Bismarck N.D., Dickinson N.D., and Fargo, N.F. all sending some of their local stations to LocalBTV. If you don’t see your favorite local channel on the service yet, keep checking back!

What Markets Does LocalBTV Offer Local Channels In?

The ability to watch local news is highly important for those who have yet to cut the cord. One survey from February found that 76% of customers reported still using broadcast TV, in large part because it gave them access to local news that wasn’t available to watch via other methods. LocalBTV wants to give users an alternative to clunky rabbit ears or expensive pay-TV options for watching their local channels, and is available in 53 total markets.

The areas LocalBTV has already launched in include:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Alexandria

Atlanta

Austin

Bakersfield

Biloxi

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas

Detroit

Fargo

Fresno

Hartford

Houston

Indianapolis

Jackson

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Louisville

Miami-Ft Lauderdale

Milwaukee

Missoula

Monterey

Nashville

New York City

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News

Orlando

Palm Beach

Pensacola

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Raleigh

Reno

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco Bay Area

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo

Seattle

St Louis

Toledo

Washington, DC

Wichita-Hutchinson- Tampa

There are more and more free streaming services attempting to follow LocalBTV’s lead when it comes to offering local news. The Roku Channel brought on more than 30 free news channels from CBS recently, each focusing on a different market to provide local coverage. If LocalBTV is available in your market, it’s a great way to watch local channels at home or anywhere you like for free.