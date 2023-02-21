M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Is Now Available to Rent, Buy on Prime Video

Just two and a half weeks after its theatrical debut, M. Night Shyamalan’s most recent thriller, “Knock at the Cabin” is already available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms for home viewing.

This means that fans can watch the apocalyptic horror film from the comfort of their own homes — or under the covers — at their next movie night. The film can be rented for $19.99 or bought for $24.99 on Prime Video and other PVOD hubs.

Based on “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, the film sees a young girl and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. The film stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

The film debuted in theaters on Feb. 3, dethroning the long-reigning “Avatar: The Way of Water” by earning $21 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, to date, the film has grossed $47 million worldwide.

Shyamalan’s newest film currently has a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but has generally received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

While its PVOD release may seem quick, Universal’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” became available on PVOD platforms only 18 days after its theatrical release, so the decision isn’t entirely unprecedented.

Moreover, since Universal Pictures distributed the film, it will likely be available to stream on Peacock following its theatrical run. Future Shyamalan films will inevitably stream on HBO Max, as the prolific director is moving from Universal to Warner Bros. “Trap,” Shyamalan’s next project for Warner Bros., will hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2024.

But, if you’re wondering when “Knock at the Cabin” may hit the streamer, you may have to wait a while.

While some Universal films arrive on streaming relatively quickly, others — like “Tár” and “Nope” — arrived on Peacock more than 100 days after their theatrical debuts. “Tár” had a 112-day theatrical/PVOD window, while “Nope” had a 120-day wait before it was made available for streaming.

And given that “Knock at the Cabin” shares some similarities with “Nope” — both genre films hail from big-name directors — we could be waiting until early June until “Knock at the Cabin” comes to streaming. However, if the latest Shyamalan film follows Peacock’s normal 45-day windowing philosophy, we could see it on the streamer on or around Monday, March 20.