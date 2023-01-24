‘M3GAN’ is Now Available to Purchase Digitally; How Will This Impact Peacock Streaming Release?

Creepy doll movie “M3GAN” is one of the first breakout hits of 2023. The film came to theaters on Friday, Jan. 6, and has since amassed a box office of $124 million, against a modest budget of just $12 million. If you’ve been anxious to avoid the crowds at the theater, this news is for you: “M3GAN” is now available to purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Prime Video and iTunes.

“M3GAN” focuses on Gemma, a robotics expert working on a highly advanced project. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned eight-year-old niece, Cady, she finds herself unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve all of her problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

The movie has been a big hit with critics and audiences. Ninety-four percent of reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes have given “M3GAN” a thumbs up, praising how effortlessly terrifying the film is, as well as its over-the-top silliness.

Check out a Trailer for ‘M3GAN’:

The movie will cost $19.99 to purchase in HD and $24.99 to purchase in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. You should note, however, that if you purchase the UHD option you will need a streaming device and TV capable of displaying content in 4K.

“M3GAN” fans got a double dose of good news this week. Not only is the film now available for purchase to stream at home, a sequel has been confirmed by Universal Studios. “M3GAN 2.0” will bring back stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, as well as screenwriter Akela Cooper. The film is currently set for a 2025 release date, according to Variety.

It’s not yet known when fans can expect to see “M3GAN” on Peacock, but it could be fairly soon. The Streamable predicted “M3GAN” would see a theatrical window of 45 days when it was first released, which would put the film on Peacock around Feb. 20. That would give it a release window similar to other Universal horror movies from 2022 such as “The Black Phone” and “Beast.” However, if it continues to do well at theaters and via PVOD, it might take a little longer.

If “M3GAN” does big business now that it’s available to purchase digitally, it could stay off Peacock for another month or two so NBCUniversal can maximize profits from the film; either way, there are now more options to get your artificially intelligent, animatronic scares than ever before.