‘Manifest’ Destiny? NBC, Netflix Discussing Possible Season 4 With Warner Bros. TV

Manifest fans, there’s still hope for your favorite flight drama to land a fourth season. NBC abruptly canceled the show after the season three finale, leaving viewers begging for answers about the mystery of Montego Air Flight 828. The show was officially canceled last month after it failed to be picked up by another network.

Now, it’s looking possible that the show could come back for another season. According to Deadline, NBC is in discussions with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind Manifest. Netflix is also in talks with Warner Bros. TV, and Deadline reports, “they have been picking up momentum.” This comes as a surprise because last month, Netflix ended discussions about picking up the show. It looked like the show was doomed at that point.

Manifest September 24, 2018 After landing from a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 discover five years have passed in what seemed like a few hours. As their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

In the meantime, fans have continued to push Manifest into Netflix’s number one spot, hoping that they could sway the network. If Manifest does return, viewers will finally get their questions answered since season three ended on a cliffhanger. It’s unclear if fans’ outcry over the cancelation encouraged talks with Netflix and NBC to take off once again. At the very least, fans’ response to Manifest being canceled proves how popular the show is in the United States and that another season would be a success.

There is one possible explanation for why talks are picking up. NBC may be in a better place financially to take on additional seasons of Manifest now as both Good Girls and Law & Order: For the Defense have been canceled. This also opens space in the NBC schedule, so there’s plenty of time to air new episodes of Manifest.

For now, no deals have been made, but that could change very soon if the discussions between Netflix, NBC, and Warner Bros. TV continue.