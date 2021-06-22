NBC’s ‘Manifest’ Officially Grounded After Failed Attempt to Find New Home at Netflix

While fans of the popular NBC series Manifest were left with plenty of questions at the end of the season 3 finale a couple of weeks ago, there will be no answers to the mystery of Montego Air Flight 828 to come.

Manifest has officially been canceled, as discussions for a possible renewal of the show by Netflix have come to an end. Season 3 of the popular ended in a nasty cliffhanger, leaving viewers completely confused and begging for the show to be renewed for another season.

For more than a week, the first two seasons of the show have been topping the rankings on Netflix, but that wasn’t enough to save it. All episodes of the third season are available on Peacock.

Sources at Warner Bros. Television have confirmed to TV Line and Deadline that the search for Manifest’s new home has come to an end. The show was originally intended to have a six-season-long storyline, with the season 3 finale as the midpoint of the series.

Manifest September 24, 2018 After landing from a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 discover five years have passed in what seemed like a few hours. As their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Netflix appeared to be the top contender in talks to find a new home for the show. If the show would have been picked up by another outlet, there would be challenges with the show’s digital rights as well as expired cast options.

On Twitter, fans started a #SaveManifest campaign. Creator Jeff Rake said he was “devastated” by NBC’s decision not to renew the show. He was hopeful that the show would be picked up and thought that fans’ pressure would help with that. Unfortunately, those efforts were not effective enough either, so viewers are left with many questions about the unintentional series finale.

If you would like to watch the previous seasons of Manifest, you can find the first two seasons on Netflix. Season three is available to stream on Peacock throughout the summer, but you will have to subscribe to access all of the episodes.