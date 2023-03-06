Marquee TV Builds its Cultural Center with New Content Partnerships

Art lovers rejoice. Marquee TV, a streaming platform for arts and culture, has announced new content partnerships that will make it possible for more people all over the globe to watch more top-notch artistic productions.

On Monday, Marquee announced that the Washington Ballet and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment have joined the streamer as content partners, joining the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. These organizations present digital seasons — including world premieres — exclusively on the platform. Every single creative partner of Marquee TV has a devoted on-platform presence that will include unique performances.

A subscription to Marquee TV costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually, both after a seven-day free trial. You can sign up for the service directly, or through Prime Video Channels, which launched the service in March 2022.

Some of the upcoming programming from Marquee TV’s new partners includes:

The Washington Ballet : Four world premieres with choreography by Andile Ndlovu, Silas Farley, and Dana Genshaft were commissioned by The Washington Ballet. They were recorded in a joint effort with Marquee TV and will be added to the player in early March. Subscribers can already view the company’s rendition of “Fanfare for the Common Man,” which was choreographed by Silas Farley and starred Gian Carlo Perez.

The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment: The Orchestra has produced internal, high-caliber films and concert footage. The Orchestra’s performance of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s epic poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” will be added to the site soon. Also coming is an all-Mahler program conducted by Ádám Fischer, including Symphony No. 4, the Adagietto from Symphony No. 5, and “Des Knaben Wunderhorn” with soprano soloist Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

Marquee TV has also secured content deals with The Atlanta Opera, Fall For Dance North, and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre.

The upcoming highlights from these companies include:

The Atlanta Opera : Its “Love Letters to Atlanta” series — directed by Felipe Barral — is available on the Marquee now, in addition to its productions of Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci,” Handel’s “Julius Caesar” and Viktor Ullmann’s “The Kaiser of Atlantis.” The Atlanta Opera’s production of “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — directed by Tomer Zvulun and Felipe Barral and produced by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio — is also available to watch now.

Fall For Dance North : Five productions from North will be added to the Marquee TV player soon, including “My Mother’s Son,” a film directed by award-winning director Vikram Dasgupta at Battersea Arts Centre which features South African brothers Siphe and Mthuthuzeli November. Other pieces coming to the site include “More Forever,” an evening-length work choreographed by Caleb Teicher set to a score composed and performed by pianist Conrad Tao, plus works featuring Côté Danse (the newly formed collective led by National Ballet of Canada’s Guillaume Côté), Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Malpaso Dance Company.

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre: Its contemporary dance film “Long Ago and Only Once” choreographed by Ana Maria Lucaciu, which saw international success as an intimate dance film during the pandemic, is available to watch now, in addition to “The Poet,” a dance piece exploring life with Dementia, choreographed by Tara Lee.

Launched in 2018 and dubbed “Netflix for the Arts,” Marquee TV offers premium, multi-genre content from companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet, and more. Viewers can access classics like “Swan Lake,” “Carmen,” and “Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5,” while also watching new and cutting-edge features, including world premieres from the London Philharmonic Orchestra.