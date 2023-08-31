Max Introduces Top 10 List of Popular Shows, Movies to Help Users Find Something New to Stream

There’s a new way to find top content streaming on Max. The service has launched a top-10 list of shows and movies, which customers should start to see as of Aug. 31. The list updates daily to show users the latest and greatest popular titles streaming on Max.

Max is The One to Watch when you’re looking for what’s trending. Starting today you’ll see Top 10 rows within the app that update daily to show you which series and films everyone is watching. pic.twitter.com/DMZte6qa5g — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 31, 2023

Users will be able to find shows like “Hard Knocks,” “And Just Like That…” and other beloved titles at a glance, as a top-10 content row on the platform’s home page will give users access to the most-watched Max titles instantly.

Max representatives spoke with Vulture about the new feature, which will make its way to customers in the United States over the next week or so. Other markets will see the top-10 feature as Max expands its reach. The list will only feature new titles; films will be eligible for a top-10 ranking if they came to Max within the past eight weeks, and TV shows will remain on the list if they’ve released one new episode in the past six weeks. Top 10 lists will only appear on adult profiles.

The insider also tells Vulture that Max’s rankings will be based on how many individual profiles watch a given title for at least two minutes. Unfortunately, Max has no plans to release the actual hard numbers behind its top 10 list, so users will still be reliant on sources like Nielsen to find out specific ratings for Max content.

The addition of a top-10 feature brings Max more closely in line with platforms like Netflix, which has been publishing lists of its own most-streamed titles for years. Netflix recently changed the way it calculates those lists, and has been urging more transparency from other streaming platforms in the industry regarding viewership metrics.

The new feature will allow Max customers to find something new to watch more quickly. That’s a hugely important component of keeping users from churning away from a streaming service, and unfortunately, it’s getting harder for streaming platforms to do as the amount of content available continues to grow. One recent survey found there are more than 2 million streaming titles worldwide, and that the average user spends more than 10 minutes trying to find something new to watch.