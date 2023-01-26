Michelle Yeoh Made History with Her Academy Award Nomination; Here’s How to Stream Her Best Movies, TV Shows
The Academy Awards are turning 95 this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a few more firsts. Even in the wake of social media movements like #OscarsSoWhite, it has taken until 2023 for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to nominate an actress who publicly identifies as Asian for the Best Actress award.
That actress is Michelle Yeoh, who was recognized this year for her work in the absurdist comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The incredibly talented 60-year-old actress from Malaysia first rose to fame in the Hong Kong film scene in the ’90s, where she became famous for performing her own stunts. She then became known to global audiences thanks to the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” but her real breakout role came in Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
Yeoh may be a neophyte on the Oscar scene, but she’s already garnered recognition from other organizations for her work. She’s won a host of smaller awards in the United States and Hong Kong, secured a BAFTA nomination for “Crouching Tiger,” and most recently a Golden Globe win for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to see more of Yeoh’s work on the screen, good news! The actress has a ton of TV shows and movies available to stream now. Check below for a list of her top credits and where you can stream them today!
**Michelle Yeoh's Greatest Movies**
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonJuly 6, 2000
Two warriors in pursuit of a stolen sword and a notorious fugitive are led to an impetuous, physically-skilled, teenage nobleman’s daughter, who is at a crossroads in her life.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2April 19, 2017
The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.
FearlessJanuary 26, 2006
Huo Yuan Jia became the most famous martial arts fighter in all of China at the turn of the 20th Century. Huo faced personal tragedy but ultimately fought his way out of darkness, defining the true spirit of martial arts and also inspiring his nation. The son of a great fighter who didn’t wish for his child to follow in his footsteps, Huo resolves to teach himself how to fight - and win.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 1, 2021
Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
Memoirs of a GeishaDecember 6, 2005
A sweeping romantic epic set in Japan in the years before World War II, a penniless Japanese child is torn from her family to work as a maid in a geisha house.
SunshineApril 5, 2007
Fifty years into the future, the sun is dying, and Earth is threatened by arctic temperatures. A team of astronauts is sent to revive the Sun — but the mission fails. Seven years later, a new team is sent to finish the mission as mankind’s last hope.
Kung Fu Panda 2May 25, 2011
Po is now living his dream as The Dragon Warrior, protecting the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung fu masters, The Furious Five - Tigress, Crane, Mantis, Viper and Monkey. But Po’s new life of awesomeness is threatened by the emergence of a formidable villain, who plans to use a secret, unstoppable weapon to conquer China and destroy kung fu. It is up to Po and The Furious Five to journey across China to face this threat and vanquish it. But how can Po stop a weapon that can stop kung fu? He must look to his past and uncover the secrets of his mysterious origins; only then will he be able to unlock the strength he needs to succeed.
The Children of Huang ShiApril 3, 2008
About young British journalist, George Hogg, who with the assistance of a courageous Australian nurse, saves a group of orphaned children during the Japanese occupation of China in 1937.
The LadyNovember 30, 2011
The story of Aung San Suu Kyi as she becomes the core of Burma’s democracy movement, and her relationship with her husband, writer Michael Aris.
Wing ChunMarch 24, 1994
Martial arts expert Wing Chun battles bandits in this magical film that provides as many laughs as it does wallops. Besides horse thieves, Wing Chun must deal with the men around her who simply can’t handle a strong, independent woman. Ultimately, she must dish out “lessons” again and again and again until the respect for her remarkable skills is finally won.
Crazy Rich AsiansAugust 15, 2018
An American-born Chinese economics professor accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous.
Minions: The Rise of GruJune 29, 2022
A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backup of his followers, the Minions.
Tomorrow Never DiesDecember 11, 1997
A deranged media mogul is staging international incidents to pit the world’s superpowers against each other. Now James Bond must take on this evil mastermind in an adrenaline-charged battle to end his reign of terror and prevent global pandemonium.
- Director: Roger Spottiswoode
- James Bond: Pierce Brosnan
- Villain(s): Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce)
- Bond Girl(s): Prof. Inga Bergstrøm (Cecilie Thomsen)
Paris Carver (Teri Hatcher)
Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh)
- Theme Song: “Tomorrow Never Dies” by Sheryl Crow
- Soundtrack Composer: David Arnold
Master Z: Ip Man LegacyDecember 20, 2018
Following his defeat by Master Ip, Cheung Tin Chi tries to make a life with his young son in Hong Kong, waiting tables at a bar that caters to expats. But it’s not long before the mix of foreigners, money, and triad leaders draw him once again to the fight.
**Michelle Yeoh's Greatest TV Shows**
Star Trek: DiscoverySeptember 24, 2017
Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
-
More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.
-
An epic adventure that follows the early years of the famous explorer as he travels the exotic Silk Road to the great Kublai Khan’s court. But Marco soon finds that navigating the Khan’s world of greed, betrayal, sexual intrigue and rivalry will be his greatest challenge yet, even as he becomes a trusted companion to the Khan in his violent quest to become the Emperor of the World.
-
The series follows John Porter, a former British Special Forces soldier, who is drafted back into service by Section 20, a fictional branch of the Secret Intelligence Service.