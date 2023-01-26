Michelle Yeoh Made History with Her Academy Award Nomination; Here’s How to Stream Her Best Movies, TV Shows

The Academy Awards are turning 95 this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a few more firsts. Even in the wake of social media movements like #OscarsSoWhite, it has taken until 2023 for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to nominate an actress who publicly identifies as Asian for the Best Actress award.

That actress is Michelle Yeoh, who was recognized this year for her work in the absurdist comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The incredibly talented 60-year-old actress from Malaysia first rose to fame in the Hong Kong film scene in the ’90s, where she became famous for performing her own stunts. She then became known to global audiences thanks to the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” but her real breakout role came in Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Yeoh may be a neophyte on the Oscar scene, but she’s already garnered recognition from other organizations for her work. She’s won a host of smaller awards in the United States and Hong Kong, secured a BAFTA nomination for “Crouching Tiger,” and most recently a Golden Globe win for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to see more of Yeoh’s work on the screen, good news! The actress has a ton of TV shows and movies available to stream now. Check below for a list of her top credits and where you can stream them today!