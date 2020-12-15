Millennial and Gen Z Geared OTT & TV Network, NBCLX, Now Available on Peacock

NBCUniversal announced today that their new TV and OTT network, NBCLX is now available on Peacock. Designed for gen Z and millennial watchers (adults 18-45), NBCLX’s availability recently surpassed 100 million streamers.

NBCLX was launched in September 2019 as a digital news brand. NBCUniversal then launched it as a linear/streaming network on June 1, 2020 with the launch of “LX News” a live news program that airs Monday to Fridays at 8-10am and 8-10pm E.T. across OTT, mobile, linear and cable platforms.

According to the company, LX stands for ‘Local X’ the ‘X’ signifying the exponential abilities that LX has in telling communities’ unique stories.

Some of LX’s launch stories included “Fighting Rising Temperature with Urban Farming” which tackles the topic of climate change and solutions with urban farming; “Surf: From Senegal to SoCal” which chronicles a California-based surfing program for black women; and “The Anti-Restaurant” a story about a young female Asian chef who opened a restaurant without any official culinary experience or training.

In addition to “LX News”, users will now have access to “LX Presents” which is comprised of “daily and weekly specials that feature LX documentary stories, explainers and robust storytelling from NBC-owned TV stations and NBC News digital,” the company stated.