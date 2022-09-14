MotorTrend App Launches on Apple TV Bringing HDR10+, 7,500 Episodes to the Service

Gear heads, get ready to rev up your Apple TV devices. Apple has announced that it is bringing the MotorTrend app to its connected TVs. New customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to MotorTrend’s premium streaming content on the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month.

MotorTrend’s streaming platform features approximately 7,500 episodes of top series and specials including the highly anticipated first two seasons of “Top Gear America” starring Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon, as well as “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” “Motor Mythbusters,” the Emmy Award-winning docuseries NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure, Roadkill,” “Fastest Cars in The Dirty South,” “Wheeler Dealers,” “Faster With Finnegan,” “Texas Metal,” “Iron Resurrection,” “Bitchin’ Rides,” and many, many more.

“The availability of MotorTrend in the Apple TV app is the latest step in our distribution goal of making MotorTrend’s premium streaming video content catalog available to fans on all major platforms,” MotorTrend’s VP of digital partnerships and distribution Mark Jocson said. “We’re thrilled to now deliver the world’s best automotive entertainment, including the newest episodes of TOP GEAR AMERICA, to customers directly through the Apple TV app.”

The MotorTrend app will allow for up to six family members to use one account, and users will be able to download episodes to watch offline via the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Fans of MotorTrend programming will also be able to view its content in crystal-clear high definition, thanks to Apple TV’s incorporation of HDR10+ technology into its app. HDR10+ puts more information into each video frame, offering owners of supported TVs an unparalleled high-def experience.

The addition of the MotorTrend streaming app comes amidst rumors that Apple TV is considering launching a cheaper version of its streaming device sometime this year. Apple may not want to wait much longer, as Google recently announced a cheaper version of Chromecast will be hitting shelves in October.