Rumor: New Version of Apple TV Could Launch in 2022 with Lower Price

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to launch a new and improved Apple TV in the second half of 2022. The digital media player is rumored to have an improved cost structure that could bring the price even lower than last year’s version. The new pricing would make the Apple TV more competitive when compared to alternative streaming devices such as Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

In a post on Twitter, Kuo said, “Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.”

The previous Apple TV launched in April 2021, the second generation 4K version. It is equipped with an A12 Bionic processor, previously used in the 2018 iPhone XS, and supports high frame rate HDR. Unless Apple decides to venture further into gaming, the next Apple TV could follow suit and utilize a more recent iPhone chip.

Additionally, rumors that Apple could be developing its own gaming console or planning to enhance the Apple TV with gaming upgrades have swirled for years. The introduction of Apple Arcade only further fueled the gaming rumors, but if the company is planning to release a lower-cost Apple TV in 2022, perhaps that device is still a few years away.

The release of a new Apple TV later this year isn’t a huge surprise as deals on various models of the streaming machine have been popping up in the last few months. In February, Amazon-owned Woot! was selling the first-gen Apple TV 4K for only $99. Just a few days ago, the current Apple TV 4K was being sold at its lowest price ever for only $149.99 on Amazon. So it’s looking more and more like retailers are preparing for the launch of the next Apple TV.

Only time will tell what Apple has up its sleeve, but an upgraded Apple TV is sure to be on a lot of people’s wishlists.