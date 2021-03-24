Motorsport Network to Launch Racing Live News OTT Channel

Motorsport Network is set to launch its own dedicated live streaming motorsport and automotive news channel. The company today announced Motorsport.tv Live will “deliver breaking news as it happens from around the globe on the Network’s OTT platform Motorsport.tv.”

Motorsport.tv Live will cover top racing leagues such as Formula 1, Formula E, 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR, and IndyCar, with mention of “a spotlight on topics of interest from other categories.” The service will be hosted from studios in London and Miami with bulletins on the hour and the half-hour, with additional content in between.

Viewers will also see a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen, which will carry the latest headlines, breaking news, and quotes from newsmakers. There are plans to extend the coverage, giving live news coverage of esports, Live race weekends, and open up to personality-led news feature shows like those found on ESPN and Fox Sports 1.

Motorsport Network launched an SVOD service called MATV Plus earlier this year. It remains to be seen if there will be any crossover between MATV and this new offering, though the company says Motorsports.tv Live will, “be fully integrated into the Motorsport Network digital ecosystem.” According to Motorsport Network, the company’s entire digital ecosystem reaches 56 million monthly unique users.

“We always promise to move fast and be distinctive and this latest initiative from Motorsport Network takes our class-leading digital coverage of motorsport and automotive to the next level,” said James Allen, President of Motorsport Network. “Interactivity with the audience, social media, and social listening are all baked into the proposition from the start. I’ve worked in TV since the early 1990s and what we are able to do today in this space, with the remote operations technology and software that has been developed out of necessity during the pandemic, is amazing.”

The service is expected to soft launch with bulletins only the week of March 29, following the Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain. The bulletins will continue in April, while the live channel will follow in late summer. Viewers can watch Motorsport.tv Live through the Motorsport.tv platform.