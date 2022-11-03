MSG Networks to Air 12 ‘BetCast’ Alternative Broadcasts for Knicks, Rangers Games

Sports betting in New York has been legal for less than a year, but the state’s teams and their regional sports networks (RSNs) are already embracing wagering with gusto. The MSG Networks have announced that they will be offering a combined 12 “BetCasts” for New York Knicks basketball and New York Rangers hockey games in the 2022-23 season.

“BetCasts” are alternative broadcasts that feature real-time commentary and analysis through the sports betting lens. MSG’s “BetCasts” will be powered by DraftKings, who will provide a rotating panel of sports wagering experts to appear during every game and give viewers the best chances to cash in on their favorite teams. DraftKings will also offer exclusive wagers during games, available only to “BetCast” viewers.

The Knicks “BetCasts” will feature a mix of sports betting experts and on-air talent from the network’s roster of shows, including Alex Monaco, Keiana Martin, Sean Little, Erik Coleman, Jeff Johnson, Harrison Sanford, Kazeem Famuyide and eight-year NBA veteran John Henson. The hosts will deliver live reactions to all of the betting action on the game from the spread, team totals, player props, and more. They will also provide in-game updates to the odds and lines as they move throughout the night.

This is not the first season that the MSG Networks have provided “BetCasts.” The networks offered five such alternate broadcasts for the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, but this year will mark the first time that MSG has offered “BetCasts” for NHL games, however. Each “BetCast” game will also be available to stream via MSG’s streaming platform MSG Go.

The first in MSG’s series of “BetCasts” will take place on Monday, Dec. 5 as the Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues. Coverage will be provided by Michelle Gingras and former Rangers center and two-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Gomez.

The planned “BetCasts” for the Knicks and Rangers differ somewhat from the “BetCasts” being offered during select Chicago Bulls games this season. Those are a broadcast partnership between NBC Sports Chicago and PointsBet, and DraftKings is not involved.

DraftKings has been busy with media partnerships this season, however. It has also partnered with Prime Video to offer sports betting content alongside streams of “Thursday Night Football.” Odds are good that more “BetCasts” and wagering-themed shows will crop up as more states legalize sports betting.