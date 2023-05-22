NASCAR Wants to Move Xfinity Series Races, Certain Mid-Season NASCAR Cup Races Exclusively to Streaming

Could NASCAR’s lower circuit be heading exclusively to a streaming platform? According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, it could be coming during the league’s next media rights deal.

According to Ourand, NASCAR “appears likely” to move Xfinity Series races exclusively to a streaming platform in lieu of airing them on linear channels like FS1 and USA Network. While Ourand says nothing is concrete yet, his sources indicate a few handshake deals will be in place before July 4, marking the next phase of NASCAR’s media rights. The Streamable previously reported on NASCAR's desire to include a streaming entity into their next media rights deal — and it looks like a top suitor has emerged.

Currently, FOX and NBC Universal own the broadcast rights to both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races, but Amazon Prime Video, not Peacock is rumored to be in play for the streaming packages. NASCAR’s current rights deal between FOX and NBC Universal totals about $820 million per year, so a new rights deal that includes streaming could top $1 billion. The deal would not just include Xfinity series races, but select mid-season NASCAR races, too. While NASCAR generally runs unopposed during the summer months, its viewership drops as fewer individuals are inside watching TV. A move to streaming could lessen the drop-off since individuals could stream events on mobile devices while out of their homes.

Streaming has paid a major role in other leagues’ media rights deal and its presence will only continue to grow over time. Amazon paid the NFL over $1 billion a year for the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” when the NFL’s media rights deal was renewed in 2021. Paramount+, ESPN+, and Peacock also factor heavily into the NFL’s media landscape, as the former streams the main CBS feed during football season, while the latter two will stream exclusive games on their platforms.

The NHL also embraced streaming and combined its NHL.TV with ESPN+ and reaped the benefits, growing 62% last year.