NBA App Will Stream Over 150 Pro-Am Games from Drew League, Miami Pro League, AEBL, More

The NBA App wants to be your one-stop-shop for basketball this summer, as it will stream over 150 games from the top pro-am leagues across the country including the Drew League, the Miami Proleague, the AEBL, and more.

The festivities start with the 50th Anniversary of the Drew League on Saturday, July 1, and will continue all summer. The NBA App streamed the Drew League last summer, featuring games with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and DeMar DeRozan. James and DeRozan will return this year, with Irving’s participation still up in the air.

The Miami Pro League and AEBL are both in their 10th year and have featured appearances from various NBA players including Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, and more.

All 76 games from the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas (July 7-17) will air live on television on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews) or NBA TV and will also be available to stream on the ESPN or NBA Apps.

Games from the 2023 California Classic in Sacramento (July 3 and 5) and the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League (July 3, 5, and 6) will also be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or NBA TV and streamed on the ESPN and NBA Apps.

As basketball has gotten more global, the NBA App has begun streaming more than just domestic NBA and NBA G-League content. Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, the Association's app streamed all of Victor Wembanyama's games in France’s LNB Betclic ELITE league. Wembanyama went first overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the most recent draft as one of the most interesting and complete foreign draft prospects in decades.

Further details regarding the full game schedule and coverage are available on NBA.com, NBA social, and the NBA App.