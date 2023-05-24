Netflix Adding ‘Coming Soon’ Row on Smart TVs, Improving ‘My List’ Feature With Filters

Netflix users upset about the news that the service was finally enacting rules to stop password sharing may be pleased to hear the service is adding some new features that should make content discovery a bit easier. The Verge is reporting that Netflix is getting ready to unveil updates to its home screen and its “My List” feature that will make it easier for users to stop scrolling and start watching.

The first thing customers will notice if they watch Netflix on a smart TV is a new “Coming Soon” row at the top of the screen. This will allow users to see shows and movies being released in upcoming weeks, making it easier to find something new to stream once their current title is completed.

The Coming Soon row might seem like a relative no-brainer for any streaming service, but it’s an especially helpful tool for providers in the age of cycling. Cycling refers to a user signing up for a streaming service to watch one particular show or movie, then canceling that service before their next billing cycle, and 69% of streaming users say they might do it this year. Showing customers what’s debuting on the service in the next few weeks could cut down dramatically on this behavior, as it will theoretically give users something to stick around for.

Netflix is also unveiling some updates to its My List section, that will hopefully help users sift through their mountains of saved shows and movies. Starting Monday, May 29, Android device users can filter their watchlists into movie and TV show categories, as well as lists of content they’ve started, content they haven’t started, and use standard search parameters like sorting by release date, alphabetically, or when the user added that title to their list. These updates will be available for iOS device users in the coming weeks.

Preview Netflix’s updates to its My List feature mobile:

Click for a larger version of the image.

Both of these features should aid users in streamlining content discovery. The average streaming user now spends more than 11 minutes trying to find something new to watch, and because streaming services are so easy to cancel, platforms should be doing whatever they can to help customers find a new title and start watching it right away.

The new updates will likely not drive the fact that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing out of any users’ minds. But they should help customers who decide to stick by the service in finding new shows and movies to watch next on the world’s largest streaming service.