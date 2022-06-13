 Skip to Content
Netflix Adds 12 New Mobile Games to Library, Including Titles from Established IP

Joshua Thiede

Last Friday, Netflix unveiled a dozen games to its mobile streaming platform during the final day of Geeked Week. Subscribers will soon have access to new offerings based on established Netflix properties in addition to the 22 games already available on the service.

Netflix subscribers will gain access to the following titles through 2023:

Title IP/Studio Release
Shadow and Bones: Destinies Netflix 2023
Too Hot to Handle Netflix 2023
La Casa De Papel: The Game Netlix Unknown
The Queen’s Gambit: Chess Netflix Unknown
Lucky Luna: Lucky Luna Original Summer 2022
Desta: The Memories Between ustwo 2022
Reigns: Thee Kingdoms Devolver Digital Unknown
Terra Nil Devolver Digital Unknown
Poinpy Devolver Digital Available Now
Wild Things: Animal Adventures Jam City Inc. Unknown
Raji: An Ancient Epic Nodding Heads Games Unknown
Spiritfarer Thunder Lotus Games Unknown

The streaming service has been making its way into the mobile gaming market since 2021 and continues to expand its library. Many of Netflix’s original IPs have been finding their way onto its gaming platform including “Stranger Things 3” based on the hit sci-fi throwback series’ third season, as well as original properties and titles from other systems. The streamer hopes that the integration of both visual and gaming content will increase subscriber loyalty and interaction.

The streaming service exemplified this marketing strategy when developing the “Exploding Kittens” mobile game and cartoon series simultaneously. Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said recently that the company hoped that cross-platform content would provide its customers with a more homogenized experience.

To aid in this effort, Netflix made moves to acquire the Finnish developer Next Games, a studio already experienced in translating the streamer’s IPs into gaming content.

Multimedia giants such as Disney+ have access to a variety of popular IPs including Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animation, but they have yet to take advantage of integrating gaming properties into their streaming services. Such a strong push toward the mobile gaming market might place Netflix in a better marketing position if other streamers follow suit.

Watch the Netflix Geeked Week Games 2022 Trailer:

