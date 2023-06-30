Netflix Removing 7 Series with Primarily-Black Casts; Where Else Can You Stream ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister’?

Content removals are a sad truth in the streaming industry. People love seeing their favorite title added to a streaming service, but they must always be aware that if the series doesn’t attain the proper levels of viewership for the platform it resides on, it might eventually get pulled so the streamer isn’t paying maintenance costs on a series that doesn’t earn that money back.

Most streaming platforms in the industry are cutting titles these days, and now Netflix is preparing to shed some content. Starting in August, and continuing through October, Netflix will pull seven series from its service, all of which feature a Black lead performer. Unlike recent cuts from Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney, these aren’t Netflix Originals, but are instead shows from the long-extinct UPN broadcast channel, which the world’s largest streamer licensed in 2020. Those agreements are ending over the next few months, and according to What's On Netflix, the deals are not being extended.

These cuts help to illustrate a larger pattern of Black representation on TV. Black audiences feel they're better represented by linear TV networks, with shows on traditional TV outnumbering streaming series with primarily Black casts.

What Shows are Leaving Netflix, and When?

The shows being pulled from Netflix starting in August include:

“Moesha”: Last day to see it on Netflix is July 31

“The Game”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Aug. 14

“Sister, Sister”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Aug. 31

Girlfriends: Last day to see it on Netflix is Sept. 10

“The Parkers”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Sept. 30

“Half & Half”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Oct. 14

“One on One”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Oct. 14

Are These Series Available to Stream Anywhere Else?

The good news is that, unlike shows that have been pulled from streamers like Disney+, Hulu, and Paramount+ over the last several weeks. these series are not being removed right away. Users have time to find them on different platforms, and several (though sadly not all) are available to stream somewhere other than Netflix.