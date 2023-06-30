 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Netflix Removing 7 Series with Primarily-Black Casts; Where Else Can You Stream ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister’?

David Satin

Content removals are a sad truth in the streaming industry. People love seeing their favorite title added to a streaming service, but they must always be aware that if the series doesn’t attain the proper levels of viewership for the platform it resides on, it might eventually get pulled so the streamer isn’t paying maintenance costs on a series that doesn’t earn that money back.

Most streaming platforms in the industry are cutting titles these days, and now Netflix is preparing to shed some content. Starting in August, and continuing through October, Netflix will pull seven series from its service, all of which feature a Black lead performer. Unlike recent cuts from Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney, these aren’t Netflix Originals, but are instead shows from the long-extinct UPN broadcast channel, which the world’s largest streamer licensed in 2020. Those agreements are ending over the next few months, and according to What's On Netflix, the deals are not being extended.

These cuts help to illustrate a larger pattern of Black representation on TV. Black audiences feel they're better represented by linear TV networks, with shows on traditional TV outnumbering streaming series with primarily Black casts.

What Shows are Leaving Netflix, and When?

The shows being pulled from Netflix starting in August include:

  • Moesha”: Last day to see it on Netflix is July 31
  • The Game”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Aug. 14
  • Sister, Sister”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Aug. 31
  • Girlfriends: Last day to see it on Netflix is Sept. 10
  • The Parkers”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Sept. 30
  • “Half & Half”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Oct. 14
  • “One on One”: Last day to see it on Netflix is Oct. 14

Are These Series Available to Stream Anywhere Else?

The good news is that, unlike shows that have been pulled from streamers like Disney+, Hulu, and Paramount+ over the last several weeks. these series are not being removed right away. Users have time to find them on different platforms, and several (though sadly not all) are available to stream somewhere other than Netflix.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers four plans — on 2 device in HD with their “Standard with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$6.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.