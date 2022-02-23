Netflix Testing ‘Fast Laughs’ Comedy Clips Feature for TV Viewers

A Netflix feature that has been available to mobile users for almost a year will finally be available for television viewers in English-speaking countries. Netflix has begun testing its mobile-first “Fast Laughs” feature on TVs.

Launched in March 2021 for iOS, and then on Android devices in October, Fast Laughs streams short clips (about 30 seconds or longer) from Netflix’s comedy library with the goal of introducing watchers to the full array of the platform’s comedy content. Whether that be films, series, or stand-up specials, viewers can find what they like and start streaming immediately.

Netflix’s test audience can open the new Fast Laughs function in the TV app to see curated full-screen clips of “Murderville,” “Space Force,” Ali Wong’s newest stand-up special “Don Wong,” and more.

However, unlike the streamer's Shuffle Play feature, which tailors suggestions to your taste, Fast Laughs is entirely curated by Netflix staff, which removes the personalized touch that the TikTok algorithm has perfected.

Also, unlike the mobile version — which is more social than the TV version — Fast Laughs on TV will not provide an option to share clips, add the show to a user’s List, or react using an “LOL” button.

The company is slowly rolling out the TV feature to English-speaking countries such as the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Only adult profiles have access to the feature, and you’ll have to bypass a content warning to start watching the stream.

It’s unknown how many users are part of the Fast Laughs test for TVs, as well as when (or if) it will be rolled out to everyone.