Netflix Tries to Crack Down on VPN Users; Accidentally Affects Local Users

Michael King

Netflix is strengthening its anti-VPN restrictions to dissuade users from accessing foreign content — but some local users are getting caught in the crossfire.

A recent report by TorrentFreak unveiled that, as Netflix changed its VPN measures, some local users who were accessing the site as normal started losing licensed content found on the platform, instead only being able to see Netflix Originals (which are available to all subscribers regardless of region.)

WeVPN, a virtual private network service, noticed Netflix’s updated geo-fencing system blocked its residential IP addresses. WeVPN provides IP addresses attributed to actual internet customers as part of its service — but even users not subscribed to the service are suffering. “The collateral damage is that you have hundreds of thousands of legitimate residential Netflix subscribers blocked from accessing Netflix’s local country full catalog from their home,” a WeVPN spokesperson said to TorrentFreak.

This new stance on VPNs comes after Netflix recently cracked down on password sharing out of households. It’s clear Netflix is trying to finally wrangle in the open secrets surrounding unauthorized individuals accessing its content, but it has unfortunately come at the price of innocent users losing access to their favorite shows.

Netflix is aware of the situation and is urging users to contact their ISPs.

We’re not sure what, exactly, contacting the ISP will do to remedy the situation, but perhaps the ISPs will reset the user’s IP address to one that isn’t registered as a VPN address. Eventually, Netflix will have to figure this situation out — and quickly.

