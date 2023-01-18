Netflix Unveils 2023 Movie Slate with Films Starring Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, More

New year, new movies for the world’s largest streaming service. Netflix has announced the list of new movies coming to the service in 2023, and as usual there are some big-name stars and directors headed to the platform to stream.

The new movies slate at Netflix includes some highly anticipated original films, including “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” The film features Idris Elba returning to one of his most-beloved roles, the dedicated but haunted detective John Luther. The movie debuts on March 10.

If that doesn’t sound like quite your speed, don’t worry, there are films of every genre coming to Netflix this year. “Murder Mystery 2” will feature Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple as a mystery solving couple, with tons of laughs along the way. This film comes to Netflix on March 23.

Chris Hemsworth is bringing the action to Netflix this year, when “Extraction 2” comes to the service on June 16. Tyler Rake is back, set to carry out another dangerous black ops mission with plenty of explosions, gun battles and high-stakes adventure along the way.

Netflix is bringing some serious star powers with its originals this year, especially with its new psychological thriller “Leave the World Behind.” The film stars two Academy Award-winners in Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. Stuck in a mysterious blackout, they must grapple with questions of fate and humanity as they learn what’s causing the power outage. The film debuts December 8.

Check out a full list of Netflix’s original films coming in 2023, and when they’ll be released.

January “Dog Gone,” Jan. 13

“Jung_E,” Jan. 20

“You People,” Jan. 27

“Pamela, A Love Story,” Jan. 31 February “True Spirit,” Feb. 3

“Bill Russell: Legend,” Feb. 8

“Your Place or Mine,” Feb. 10

“We Have a Ghost,” Feb. 24 March “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Mar. 10

“The Magician’s Elephant,” Mar. 17

“Murder Mystery 2,” Mar. 31

Luther: The Fallen Sun February 24, 2023 A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

April “A Tourists Guide To Love,” Apr. 27 May “The Mother,” May 12 June “Extraction 2,” Jun. 16 July “They Cloned Tyrone,” Jul. 21 August “Heart Of Stone,” Aug. 11

“Lift,” Aug. 25

They Cloned Tyrone An unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

October “Damsel,” Oct. 13

“Pain Hustlers,” Oct. 27 November “The Killer,” Nov. 10

“A Family Affair,” Nov. 17

“Leo,” Nov. 22 December “Leave The World Behind,” Dec. 8

“Rebel Moon,” Dec. 22

Rebel Moon December 22, 2023 A young woman with a mysterious past is dispatched to seek warriors from neighboring planets to take a stand against the armies of a tyrannical regent.

Spring “Chupa,” Spring 2023

“Kill Boksoon,” Spring 2023 Summer “Happiness For Beginners,” Summer 2023

“The Perfect Find,” Summer 2023 Fall “Love At First Sight,” Fall 2023

“Nyad,” Fall 2023

“Players,” Fall 2023

“Spaceman,” Fall 2023

Kill Boksoon February 17, 2023 At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

The 2023 original film schedule from Netflix is quite strong, and that’s especially good news for the streamer’s ad-supported tier. A survey from December showed that 65% of users of ad-supported streaming chose a particular service because it offered content no other service could. Between this announced slate of new films and the 34 Korean shows and movies coming to the service in 2023, Netflix is doing everything it can to demonstrate its originals are subscription-worthy.